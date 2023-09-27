Arena Suzuki from 60 to 2000: singers and lineup of the second episode, 27 September

Tonight, Wednesday 27 September 2023, at 9.30 pm on Rai 1, the second episode of Arena Suzuki dai 60 ai 2000 will be broadcast, three event evenings (already recorded at the Verona Arena) hosted by Amadeus which for the third consecutive year brings back legendary artists and iconic songs that have marked history on Rai 1. After the great successes of 2021 and 2022, this year the 2000s are added to the event, to revive 50 years of great hits of Italian and international music. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Cast and lineup

This year too, a stellar cast of over 40 artists will perform at the Verona Arena, alternating their hits with songs launched directly by the host Amadeus, in the role of DJ. From behind a console, which will also be one of the fundamental nuclei of the scene this year, with DJ Massimo Alberti, Amadeus will listen to his repertoire as a DJ-vocalist and his playlists. But what is the lineup of the second episode of Arena Suzuki from 60 to 2000 scheduled for tonight on Rai 1? Here is the complete line-up of the evening and the many hits that will be heard:

Special guests include Kool & The Gang, the American group symbol of the legendary Studio 54 in New York which ranges from jazz to soul, from funk to disco, with the hits “Celebration” and “Fresh”. Also on stage is Gala and her famous “Freed From Desire”, Lorella Cuccarini who lights up the Arena with the timeless “La notte vola”, The Rubettes (“Sugar Baby Love”), Orietta Berti with “When love becomes poetry” and the great success “Fin che la Barca Va”, the return to Italy of Blue with “One Love” and “A Chi Mi Dice”, Jimmy “Bo” Horne with “Gimme Some” and “Dance Across The Floor” , Ice Mc “It’s A Rainy Day” and “Think About The Way”. Amedeo Minghi performs in “1950” and surprisingly, after more than 30 years, returns in duet with Mietta singing the famous “Vattene amore” with which they took the stage at the Sanremo Festival in 1990.

And again Plastic Bertrand (“Ça Plane Pour Moi”), Jalisse with “Fiumi di parole”, Alexia with the medley “Hu la la la – Happy – Summer is crazy” and “Dimmi come”, Laid Back (“Sunshine Reggae” ), Whigfield with “Saturday Night”, Mietta (“Angeli noi”) and the grand finale with Haiducii and his “Dragostea Din Tei”.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Arena Suzuki from 60 to 2000 live on TV and live streaming? The three evenings will be broadcast on Rai 1 on Saturday and Wednesday evenings at 9.30 pm. It will also be possible to follow them in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.