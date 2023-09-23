Arena Suzuki from 60 to 2000: singers and lineup of the first episode, 23 September

Tonight, Saturday 23 September 2023, at 9.30 pm on Rai 1, the first episode of Arena Suzuki dai 60 ai 2000 will be broadcast, three event evenings (already recorded at the Verona Arena) hosted by Amadeus which for the third consecutive year brings back legendary artists and iconic songs that have marked history on Rai 1. After the great successes of 2021 and 2022, this year the 2000s are added to the event, to revive 50 years of great hits of Italian and international music. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Cast and lineup

This year too, a stellar cast of over 40 artists will perform at the Verona Arena, alternating their hits with songs launched directly by the host Amadeus, in the role of DJ. From behind a console, which will also be one of the fundamental nuclei of the scene this year, with DJ Massimo Alberti, Amadeus will listen to his repertoire as a DJ-vocalist and his playlists. But what is the lineup of the first episode of Arena Suzuki from 60 to 2000 scheduled for tonight on Rai 1? Here is the complete line-up of the three evenings and some of the many hits that will be heard:

Simple Minds “Don’t You (Forget About Me)”, Trevor Horn (The Buggles) “Video Killed The Radio Star”, Paola & Chiara “Vamos A Bailar”, Haddaway “What Is Love”, Alan Sorrenti “Children of the Stars ”, Captain Sensible “Wot”, Las Ketchup “Aserejé”, Irene Grandi “Bruci la città”, Tavares “More Than A Woman”, Doctor & The Medics “Spirit In The Sky”, Iva Zanicchi “Zingara”, Rednex “Cotton Eye Joe”, Adriano Pappalardo “Ricominciamo”, The Sugarhill Gang “Rapper’s Delight” and Renga Nek “Angelo” and “Laura non c’è”.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Arena Suzuki from 60 to 2000 live on TV and live streaming? The three evenings will be broadcast on Rai 1 on Saturday and Wednesday evenings at 9.30 pm. It will also be possible to follow them in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.