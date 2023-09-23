Arena Suzuki from 60 to 2000: how many episodes, duration and when it ends

How many episodes of Arena Suzuki from 60 to 2000 are scheduled on Rai 1? In total, three evenings will be broadcast: the first on Saturday 23 September; the third and last on Wednesday 4 October. Below is the complete schedule (warning: it may vary):

First episode: Saturday 23 September 2023

Second episode: Wednesday 27 September 2023

Third episode: Wednesday 4 October 2023

Duration

But how long does each episode of Arena Suzuki last from 60 to 2000? Every evening it will be broadcast on Rai 1 from 9.30 pm to 11.59 pm. The total duration of each evening – including advertising breaks – will therefore be approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Streaming and TV