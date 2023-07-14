Breakout arena And available on iOS and Android starting today, in the traditional free-to-play format: this is the new tactical shooter produced by Tencent, who wanted to present its characteristics in an engaging launch trailer cinematic.

Able to beat PlayStation and Xbox, confirming itself as the publisher with the highest revenues, Tencent has entrusted one of its internal teams, MoreFun Studios, with the creation of a title in Escape from Tarkovfocused on fights and obtaining valuable loot.