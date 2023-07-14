Breakout arena And available on iOS and Android starting today, in the traditional free-to-play format: this is the new tactical shooter produced by Tencent, who wanted to present its characteristics in an engaging launch trailer cinematic.
Able to beat PlayStation and Xbox, confirming itself as the publisher with the highest revenues, Tencent has entrusted one of its internal teams, MoreFun Studios, with the creation of a title in Escape from Tarkovfocused on fights and obtaining valuable loot.
Steal and run
The Arena Breakout formula expects players to find themselves in a map equipped with different points of interest and extraction areas, with the aim of facing each other or simply collecting all the loot possible and then fleeing, so as to be able to exploit new weapons and items to upgrade your character.
Graphically very sophisticated, the title produced by Tencent unfortunately it does not include an option for automatic fire and this brings with it a whole series of problems relating to the immediacy of controls and the quality of artificial intelligence, which is forced to submit to the simplifications of an obsolete and lacking dynamism control system.
#Arena #Breakout #iOS #Android #launch #trailer
Leave a Reply