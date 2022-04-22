A great expectation has been created around the actors of the original cast who would return to “Al fondo hay lugar” in this renewed version of the famous telenovela. One of the most beloved actresses in the cast is Areliz Benelwho played Shirley Gonzales.

However, the actress, who studied at the National Higher School of Dramatic Art (ENSAD), has not commented on her return. In addition, she is currently not living in Peru, since she is focused on growing professionally in new horizons. Therefore, in this note, she knows what has happened to her life and what the renowned artist is currently venturing into.

Areliz Benel and her time in “In the background there is room”

The actress Areliz Benel officially became part of the family of “Al fondo hay lugar” in the third season, in which she played Shirley Gonzales, daughter of the clandestine relationship that Lucho Gonzales (Bruno Odar) had with Reyna Pachas (Tatiana astengo); in addition to her brother Yoni Gonzales (Joaquín Escobar).

Together with his family, they turned the Las Lomas neighborhood upside down. Her character was characterized by a conceited behavior, as she tried to be the center of attention and envied her half-sister Grace (Mayra Couto). But with the passing of the seasons, Shirley showed that she was not a superficial person and had her little heart, as well as goals such as becoming a cabin crew.

“It was every day, from Monday to Saturday, always Shirley, they called me Shirley on the streets; So, that has changed a bit, I can breathe. It’s nice to remember it, but I’m in another facet now (…) I’m the opposite of Shirley, I’m very shy and I don’t look anything like my character “, revealed Benel in an interview with “El blog de Karina (Rivero)” in 2017.

It was six years playing the beloved character, which marked the career of the actress. After the end of the AFHS broadcast, she was no longer seen on the small screen, although this did not mean that she had stopped acting.

His partner acted in “In the background there is a place”

Peruvian actress Areliz Benel said that the actor who played a stripper at her character’s bachelorette party in “Al fondo hay lugar”, Shirley, was her real-life lover.

“If it is my partner? Yes, I send you my regards, but I’m not going to talk about it anymore because it’s private,” the actress commented on the “Al aire” program. “I suggested it because she has all the earmarks of a stripper,” she added with a laugh.

Areliz Benel starred in the Cyzone webseries

In 2015, the artist was part of the project “I can’t stand my sisters”a web series by the makeup brand Cyzone recorded in Chile, in which Peruvian actresses Sophie Draxl, Mia Noel and Colombian youtuber Matu Garcés also participated.

Each chapter did not exceed five minutes and the series told the story of three sisters with different personalities who share the same bathroom, in addition to showing the brand’s products. Areliz gave life to Lina, the older sister who was characterized by being the most orderly and disciplined.

He left Peru in search of new horizons

In 2018, show programs such as “En boca de todos” revealed that Areliz Benel appeared in one of the scenes of the series “El secreto de Selena (Quintanilla)” to play a “Mexican chola”.

“He behind the scenes of my first step in Mexico” , the 33-year-old actress wrote in her Instagram post; however, she specified that said role was not stable and only consisted of a short participation.

Areliz was also part of films like “Footsteps of Fire”, where the art of caporal dance is narrated. Her most recent international artistic project was the film “La lotería”, in which she plays one of the protagonists with the role of Sandra, “a Colombian who will give the film a tremendous turn”.

The film took place in Mexico City and was directed by Iranian filmmaker Ali Atshani. “My first film in Mexico directed entirely in English (…) Returning to the ring and being happy for the opportunity to return to do what I love most in the world, “said Areliz in an Instagram post.

The film began shooting on December 20, 2021 and will tell the story of an Iranian who longs to get to know Hollywood. Being rejected to obtain the United States visa, he arrives in Baja California to enter the North American country irregularly.

Apparently, the filming stage is over, because Areliz Benel now posting stories from New York City. What will be the next step for the Peruvian actress?

Where is Areliz Benel currently located?

According to what Areliz Benel shares on his Instagram account, he would be working in New York City. In addition to participating in American productions, the actress is dedicating herself to collaborating with a photographic studio and Mexican brands. The fans who met her in “In the background there is a place” do not hesitate to leave messages of encouragement and congratulations from her to the artist on her platforms.