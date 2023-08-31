Throughout the first seasons of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ new characters appeared, such as shirley gonzales, played by Areliz Benel, who gradually gained the affection of viewers. In 2016, after the end of the soap opera, a large part of the cast continued acting inside and outside of Peru. Six years later, the América TV production announced its return, but the fictional daughter of the popular Tatiana Astengo assured that she would not return.

The return of the remembered families from the ‘Las Lomas’ neighborhood aroused curiosity among the followers of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’, as they expected to see the endearing characters of ‘Gonzales’ and ‘Maldini’. This prompted inquiries from users, who asked Areliz Benel if he would return to the screens of América TV.

What does Areliz Benel do now?

In 2017, the national artist announced to her followers that finished his acting career at the National School of Dramatic Art (Ensad). After that, Areliz Benel decided to leave Peru to try her luck in other film projects in Mexico. Five years later, the actress shared a photograph telling that she was recording her first Hollywood movie.

Areliz Benel recorded her first Hollywood movie, in 2022. Photo: Areliz Benel/Instagram

“My first film in Mexico directed entirely in English. Returning to the ring and being happy for the opportunity to return to do what I love most in the world,” he wrote.

Why wouldn’t the actress return to ‘Al fondo hay sitio’?

Through the platform of TikTokusers asked him to return to ‘In the background there is a place’ with his character from shirley gonzales. Given this, the Peruvian put an end to speculation about his possible return and revealed why he would not return to the television series.

Areliz Benel revealed why she would not return to ‘Al fondo hay sitio’. Photo: TikTok

“I am grateful, I was and I will be, but this stage has already passed more than five years ago. Now, I am in a very different one. I am not interested in the number of followers, but in the quality of followers who follow me for being Areliz, an artist or an actress,” he said.

How old is Areliz Benel?

The successful actress from ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ was born on October 28, 1988, so she is currently 34 years old. Areliz studied at the Escuela Nacional Superior de Arte Dramático from 2008 to 2011

