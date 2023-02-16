Users praise Areliz Benel for her privileged voice. Likewise, the well-remembered actress works as a singing teacher in Mexico after leaving “Al fondo hay sitio”.

Areliz Benel, remembered for her character as Shirley Gonzales in “Al fondo hay sitio”, currently resides in Mexico, where she continues her acting career. In this context, she recently uploaded content on her TikTok account showing a facet that few know: the former member of the successful series is a music lover, which has surprised her followers on the well-known platform.

Areliz Benel demonstrates her singing talent

The actress Areliz Benel He left his fans dazzled after singing songs and sharing the clips on his TikTok profile, in one of the recent publications he performed “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus. But that’s not all, he even shows his ability to play the ukulele, with which he accompanies her melodious voice.

The shared material already has more than 45,000 “likes” and continues to become popular on the famous Chinese application. If you want to see more of his talent, you can go to his profile, in which he shares part of his day to day.

Users react to the talent of Areliz Benel

After uploading some clips performing musically, Areliz Benel He has received dozens of messages in which they recognize his privileged voice. Along the same lines, she works as a singing teacher in Mexico, as she published on her Instagram in 2022.

Areliz Benel receives positive feedback. Photo: TikTok capture.

“Nobody talks about how beautiful his voice is and how beautiful he plays”, “You sing beautifully, ‘Shirley'”, “You sing great”, “What a great talent”, are some of the praises of some users.