Areliz Estefanía Benel Bolaños, remembered for her role as Shirley Gonzales in the Peruvian series 'There is room at the bottom, in which he participated until the eighth season, has had an outstanding career in the entertainment industry, not only in Peru, but also abroad. In 2018, she decided to move to Mexico to continue developing her artistic career, both in acting and singing. However, in 2023, she surprised her followers by announcing her return to Peruvian television with a new project: 'Light of hope'.

Who is Areliz Benel?

She is an actress trained at the National School of Dramatic Art (Ensad). In 2017, she announced through her social networks the end of her career and, months later, her qualification as a professional actress. After that, she looked for new opportunities in Mexico and, five years later, she shared her participation in a Hollywood project.

In 2022, Areliz recorded her first Hollywood film and played the role of Sandra. Photo: Areliz Benel/Instagram

“My first film in Mexico directed entirely in English. Getting back into the ring and being happy for the opportunity to do what I love most in the world again,” she wrote.

In what year did you join 'At the bottom there is room'?

Areliz joined the cast of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' in the third season, in 2011, playing Shirley Gonzales. Her character quickly became one of the most beloved by the public and she was part of the cast until the eighth season, in 2016. She shared scenes with Tatiana Astengo (Reyna Pachas), Bruno Odar (Lucho Gonzales) and Joaquín Escobar (Yoni Gonzales).

Why did Areliz mention in a statement that “there were injustices”?

In 2016, at the conclusion of 'At the bottom there is room', the popular Shirley shared a photograph with her brother 'Yoni', in which she mentioned the injustices and lack of empathy she experienced during her time in the series.

“With the best fictional brother @joaquinescobark and, although we went through many difficulties in our process in this immense and incredible series, we always support each other, We suffered together and faced difficult times by having to endure certain injustices that neither you nor I deserved, much less being so young. But what doesn't kill you makes you strongerand whoever did it, made us stronger, because he has nothing of Yoda or wisdom, but he does many lacks of empathy, sensitivity and, above all, love towards others“Areliz expressed.

Areliz says goodbye to her character in 'AFHS' in 2016. Photo: Instagram capture / Areliz Benel.

After this statement, Joaquín Escobar 'Yoni' answered the following: “Beautiful, beautiful sister! I just read all this. Thank you for your words and for so much affection. You know that I admire, respect and love you. It makes me sad to see this just now, but somehow time confirms everything you have written. Regarding certain difficulties we had, we were stronger and, looking back a little, I would send someone far away. But, well, we learned, it was not easy and now we are stronger. I love seeing you shine! I love you sister”.

What was the last project in which Areliz participated?

In 2023, the actress gave life to the character of Eva Quiñones in 'Luz de Esperanza', the most recent production directed by Michelle Alexander, which represents the fourth installment of the 'León de la Cumbia' saga.

“I return to my beautiful country after six years for a short term to be part of the family of @delbarriopro with a very nice novel @luzdelunapetv with the character of Evita Quiñones, excited to play this pretty little girl who dreams of being a great cumbia singer,” she said in an Instagram post.