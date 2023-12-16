'There is room at the bottom' was characterized, throughout its 10 seasons, by presenting young actors, who managed to win the affection of all the fans of the América TV series. That is the case of Areliz Benelwho entered fiction during its third season, which took place in 2011, and in which he played the role of Shirley, eldest daughter of Reyna Pachas, the second wife of 'Lucho' Gonzales. Both, along with 'Yoni', the couple's other son, appeared in Las Lomas during the marriage of Doña Nelly's son to 'Charo', which had to be cancelled.

Today, after living for 6 years outside of Peru, Benel will return to our country, something that set off alarms among her followers, who were anxious to know if she will resume her role as Shirley in 'AFHS', despite pointing out on several occasions who left that stage in the past.

Will Areliz Benel play Shirley again in 'At the bottom there is room'?

The announced arrival of Areliz Benel It will be to our country to act, but not like Shirley in 'At the bottom there is room', as she remains firm in her decision to move forward in her artistic career. His arrival in Peru is due to the fact that he will be part of the cast of 'Luz de Esperanza'the new series by Michelle Alexander that is, in reality, a spin-off of 'Luz de luna' and that deals with a different story about León Zárate and Luna, his daughter.

After 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio', Areliz Benel acted in films such as 'Lotería' and 'El plebeyo'. Photo: composition LR/Instagram Areliz Benel

In 'Light of hope'the actress will play Eva Quiñones, a young woman who works in her father, Don Heriberto's, small restaurant. In this place she will discover that her mother's collaborator, Leonardo Salinas, is not who she seems to be, since he is the 'Lion of Cumbia'. Faced with this situation, Eva will seek to make León fall in love so she can leave the town and make all of his dreams come true.

This new opportunity excited Benel, who expressed his joy at returning to the country. “I am very happy to return to Peru and be part of this successful soap opera. I have resided in Mexico for some years, where I developed my acting career in various productions. However, this project in my country filled me with emotion and I did not hesitate to agree to be part of it,” said the 35-year-old actress.

“My character, Eva, is a young woman passionate about music, dreaming of being a great singer. “She works in her father's restaurant in Ayacucho, where she meets León and decides to conquer him at all costs,” concluded Areliz Benel, who gave more details about the character she will have in the novel.

When was 'Light of Hope' released?

'Light of hope' hit the América Televisión screens on Monday, December 11, 2023. Michelle Alexander's new production replaced 'Perdóname', a fiction starring Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos that was in the eye of the storm due to its supposedly low rating. which would have caused its abrupt end.

On the day of his debut, 'Light of hope' It did very well in the ratings, since it managed to reach 16.9 points, and, although it could not surpass 18.3 points for 'At the bottom there is room', it still helped it to position itself among the most watched programs of that day , beating tough rivals such as 'Esto es guerra', 'Magaly TV, la firma', 'Papá en apuros', 'La banda del Chino', among others.

