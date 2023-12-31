Ending the year running is one of the most iconic traditions in Madrid. The San Silvestre Vallecano, the most popular popular race in Spain, which celebrated its 59th edition this Sunday, has put an end to 2023 with a day of celebration and records. The culmination was the intense duel between the Spanish Mo Katir and the Ethiopian Baheri Aregawi, from which the African emerged the winner in his first participation in the Madrid event with a mark of 27m 16s. Another Ethiopian, Ababel Yeshaneh, won among the runners with a time of 30m. 31s. On the other hand, in the popular race, Nicolás Cuestas, a Uruguayan Olympic athlete, broke the record with a time of 28 minutes 49 seconds, and while the Spanish Lorena Lorenzo was three tenths away from breaking the women's record.

Katir arrived with the objective of repeating last year's victory and threatening the record of the event, owned by Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo (26m 39s). But neither one thing nor the other, and he began leading with authority. At the first corner, on Serrano Street, the Spaniard had already started the race and only Aregawi and the Spaniard Aaron de las Heras could keep up with him. Once they arrived at the gate of Alcalá, everything was a matter of two, Katir and Aregawi face to face. The Spaniard set the pace along the Prado promenade while the Ethiopian waited for the moment to attack. And he reached the beginning of the slope on Albufera Avenue, where he began to shoot and managed to unhook Katir to enter the Vallecas Stadium alone.

Podium of the 59th Nationale-Nederlanden San Silvestre Vallecana 2023, with victory for the Ethiopian athlete Berihu Aregawi with the Spaniards Mo Katir and Aarón Las Heras in second and third position. SAN SILVESTRE VALLECAN

“It's very special to be here, the party is incredible. I hope to have a good time, nothing more,” Aregawi, world cross country runner-up and 5km road world record holder, acknowledged to EL PAÍS before starting the test. With a mark of 27m 16s she could not beat the absolute record of the test, but it was enough to take 22 seconds off Katir. De las Heras managed to maintain third place and finished with a time of 27m. 52s.

For the professionals it was a high-level day, but for the rest of the participants, the race was a real party. During the 10 kilometers that separate the Padre Damián roundabout from the Vallecas Stadium, nearly 42,000 runners, according to organization data, enjoyed the lights and festive atmosphere of the capital on the last day of the year.

A tradition and a party

Hours before the first round of the popular event started, the first runners began to arrive, each with their own style of preparation. There were those who warmed up by walking around the Santiago Bernabéu, next to the starting point. Others touched up their costumes, as varied as ever. And the most animated ones piled up in the finish area where DJ Nano was entertaining the party. “It is an iconic race because of the atmosphere and tradition,” highlights a 72-year-old runner, who has been attending the San Silvestre for 12 years in a row.

The majority of runners were repeating in this edition, but there were some rookies surprised by the atmosphere. “These two have made me very uncomfortable,” he joked, pointing out to his companions a runner who was making his debut in San Silvestre dressed as Captain America. “One convinced me to come and another prepared the costume for me. The truth is that the atmosphere is incredible and I am very happy to have come,” he acknowledged. It was also the first time for many young people that their parents try to implant the tradition. One of those cases was that of two couples who had not missed the race since 2010 and who, finally, had convinced their children to accompany them.

There were several recognizable faces among the amateur runners. Athletics legends such as Fermín Cacho and Reyes Estévez formed the exit that the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez Almeida, also took, all camouflaged among the crowd that danced and sang as it advanced through the streets of Madrid. Once we arrived in Vallecas, everything was hugs and congratulations, once we had recovered our breath. Running 10 kilometers is no small feat, especially dressed as Superman.

