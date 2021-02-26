Dubai (Union)

Aref Hamad Al-Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, directed the highest expressions of gratitude and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, for his honor of the sixth stage of Tawaf, stressing that our wise leadership always stands Behind the successes achieved in all the events hosted by the country, which bears us more responsibility in order to continue moving in the same direction, and always emphasize that the UAE is the capital of events and events in the world despite the conditions that the world is going through due to the Corona pandemic.

Al-Awani expressed his happiness at the arrival of the circumambulation to the last stage and said: The successes achieved by the previous stages of the circumambulation and reaching the end point, it is a message to the world that the UAE is able to host any event, under any circumstances, and most importantly, the image of the Emirates of civilization, tourism and history appeared before the world During the direct transmission of the circumambulation, and also through the players who represent more than 20 nationalities participating in the circumambulation, and we thank all the committees working throughout the days of circumambulation for all their efforts to come out with this honorable image.