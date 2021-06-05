Experts of the Rabota.ru service analyzed the Russian labor market and named the spheres with the greatest growth of vacancies. It is reported by TASS…

In May, analysts stated, this indicator grew most actively in the sphere of trade: by 28 percent (in comparison with April). Growth is also seen in other sectors. “In the transport and logistics sector, vacancies accounted for 24 percent of total new job offers,” the study said. More vacancies have increased in the service sector, manufacturing and agriculture, as well as in construction.

Earlier in June, analysts of the service named the most profitable job offers in Moscow. In particular, 300 thousand rubles a month are offered to the deputy head of a network of beauty salons. About 280 thousand a month are offered to an au pair in a country house in the Moscow region. The worker will have to live there.

A consultant designer in a furniture showroom can earn up to 250 thousand rubles a month. The same number – Senior JavaScript Fullstack developer in a startup. They are looking for a ceramic technician in a dental laboratory for another 250 thousand rubles a month.