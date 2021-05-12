The cheapest rented apartments in the capital can be found in New Moscow, in the settlements Rogovskoye, Voronovskoye, Klenovskoye, Kievsky and Shchapovskoye, where the average rental rates are 18-22 thousand rubles per month, follows from the materials of the portal “World of Apartments” received by the editorial board of “Lenta .RU”.

In old Moscow (excluding Novomoskovsky and Troitsky districts), Zelenograd (25 thousand rubles per month for an average apartment), Nekrasovka and Vnukovo (30 thousand rubles per month), Vostochny and Severny (32 thousand per month) are recognized as the most budgetary areas for tenants.

Related materials “Everything is falling apart” Debts, leaks and mountains of garbage: how several thousand Russians became hostages of the management company

The top 5 cheap areas within the Moscow Ring Road are as follows: Biryulyovo West (32 thousand rubles per month), Kapotnya (33 thousand), Biryulyovo Vostochnoye and Bibirevo (34 thousand), Ivanovskoye (35 thousand / month).

As determined by analysts, since May 2020, on average in the capital, rental rates have decreased by 8 percent. “The rental market is reviving after the” pandemic “crisis, experts say. – We expect that rates in Moscow will gradually rise, but we do not predict a quick recovery of the market to the level of 2019. Because over the past year, in the course of the excitement for the purchase of housing, many tenants have acquired their own apartments. In addition, some of the buyers of apartments in new buildings began to lease them. “

Earlier, Russia was predicted a surge in demand for rented housing: as the head of the quality control service of the Relight-Real Estate agency, Konstantin Barsukov, said, renting out apartments will again become profitable by September 2021.

If you witnessed an interesting event or you have a story for the “Home” department, write to this address: [email protected]