For renting an apartment, it is most profitable to buy in the settlements of New Moscow Marushkinskoye and Voskresenskoye – there their yield reaches 6 percent per annum, and the payback period does not exceed 16 years and seven months. The metropolitan areas with high-income housing were identified by the analysts of the World of Apartments portal; the corresponding material is at the disposal of Lenta.ru.

For calculations, the average rental rates for the districts were taken. It was assumed that the apartments are rented all year round. Experts calculated the owner’s annual income and compared it with the average prices of apartments on the secondary market. The rent, expenses for repairs, purchase of equipment, advertising and commissions to agents were not taken into account.

It turned out that it is most profitable to engage in rental business in New Moscow, in the settlements of Marushkinskoye, Voskresenskoye, Novofedorovskoye, Kokoshkino, Klenovskoye and Mikhailovo-Yartsevskoye – where the average rental apartment brings from 5.3 to 6 percent per annum.

From the districts of old Moscow, the best for landlords are Molzhaninovsky and Obruchevsky (profitability of apartments at 5.7 percent per annum), Ryazansky (5.4 percent) and Novo-Peredelkino (5.3 percent). All of them have a payback period of less than 19 years.

It is unprofitable to buy housing for rent in the Tverskoy district, in Khamovniki, on Arbat and Yakimanka, in Zamoskvorechye and Meshchansky district – the profitability of apartments there is no more than 3 percent. “In four Moscow districts – Tverskoy, Khamovniki, Yakimanka and Arbat – the payback period for apartments with permanent lease will be more than 40 years! While the average term in Moscow is 26.8 years, ”analysts point out.

The average profitability of the rental business in all districts of Moscow is 3.7 percent. Last year, the average metropolitan apartment brought 4.5 percent per annum. Profitability declined due to rising apartment prices and falling rental rates.

Earlier it was reported that rental rates in Russia over the past year, compared with the indicators of spring 2020, on average decreased by almost 15 percent. In the spring of 2021, it was possible to rent an apartment on average in the country for 23 thousand rubles, and in 2020 the rate was higher – 27 thousand rubles a month.

