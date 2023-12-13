Winter in the United States is turning out to be wetter than normal. In Several areas of Florida are facing a threat of major flooding with high wave warnings on the coast due to a cold front that will combine with a low pressure system that has arrived from the Gulf of Mexico.

For this week the weather conditions will be complicated for the area, since will increase the Flood risks due to heavy rainfall and storms which will begin this Wednesday and will continue until the weekend.

According to information from the Weather Prediction Centers of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Probability of flooding in southern parts of Florida is highespecially on Wednesday and Thursday where area residents should be alert, especially from Miami to Fort Lauderdale and the West Palm Beach area.

Although conditions are expected to begin to improve by Friday, you should still remain alert for heavy rain on Saturday as Most of the Florida peninsula is at high risk of flooding. due to the arrival of the low pressure system from the Gulf of Mexico, therefore, in addition to the south, Central Florida and north, towards the Florida-Georgia line They must be attentive to climate announcements.

The areas where the most rain is expected in Florida

Areas of the state where rainfall is expected are greater causing havoc such as floods includes the west coast of Florida from Napes to Fort Myers, Tampa and Cedar Key. On the East Coast, Port St. Lucie, Melbourne, Orlando, Daytona Beach and Jacksonville will be hardest hit.

You will have to take precautions when driving.

Recommendations from climate experts, Especially if you plan to travel, be careful with the conditions on the roads and not leave your cars on the street, as it is likely that they will flood, causing damage to the vehicles.

Visitors are also warned that strong winds could cause dangerous waves. National Weather Service office in Melbourne, Florida warns of potentially deadly currents and coastal flooding that will cause significant erosion of the beaches until the weekend.

Due to the above, high wave warnings have been issued along the Atlantic coast, from the Florida-Georgia line. to Fort Lauderdale, because the waves They could reach between five and three feet, that is, up to 1.5 meters, in the Volusia, Indian River, Saint Lucie and Brevard area as of today. Thus, throughout this week warm weather is not expected in the state.