One of the factors that explain this is the drop in demand for rentals.For example, in the city of Jacksonville, Florida, there was a 12.4 percent drop compared to June 2019; Tampa had a 6 percent drop; Orlando 4.8 percent; and Miami 3.8 percent, according to a report by Redfin.

“With so much supply on the market, Tenants could get concessions like free parking or discounted rent” said Sheharyar Bokhari, senior economist at Redfin, in the report.

Texas and Florida experience a drop in rental prices.

As a counterpoint to Florida and Texas, US rents rose 0.7 percent on average nationwidereaching a high in the last two years. The average cost is US$1,654 per monthaccording to the report. The areas that are experiencing the most rent increases are the Midwest and Northeast of the country, because these regions are not building apartments at the same rate as other parts of the country.

Why rents fell in Florida and Texas

What happened in the United States is that During the Covid-19 pandemic, there was an overload of demand that affected the housing and rental markets In these states, triggering new construction; as demand is currently down, landlords ended up with too many empty apartments on their hands and were forced to lower prices, it said. Business Insider.

The marked decreases at the rental prices currently being seen in Florida and Texas can be interpreted as a normalization of the marketfollowing the unusual peaks reached during the pandemic. An illustrative case is Tampa, where intense demand caused the increase in rents in 2022 to more than double the national growth average, as detailed by the specialized media.

Finally, also related to the pandemic, the specialized media highlighted that During those months, rising prices drove away many potential home buyers.which contributed to the large number of empty properties that exist today.