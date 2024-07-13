Cleaners are working at breakneck speed to clean their trains, late in the evening and at night. At a special parking lot for trains in Utrecht, they ensure that the vehicles are clean again the next morning. At Opstelterrein Zuid, things went terribly wrong this week with a train cleaner who lost his life. But what do these cleaners actually do on that site and what does their work look like?

#Area #cleaner #suddenly #died #world #lively #night