admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 09/22/2023 – 0:01

The area occupied by illegal mining in Brazil grew by 35 thousand hectares in 2022 compared to the previous year, according to data released this Friday (22) by MapBiomas. The survey showed that this growth occurred mainly in the Amazon, which in 2022 concentrated almost all (92%) of the mined area in Brazil. Almost half (40.7%) of the area mined in this biome was opened in the last five years. The miners’ main interest is in gold, with 85.4% of the 263 thousand hectares mined for the extraction of this ore.

The study also revealed the concentration of mining in protected areas and areas restricted to activity, such as in the Jamanxin, Rio Novo and Amazônia National Parks, in Pará; at the Juami Jupurá Ecological Station, in Amazonas, and on the Yanomami Indigenous Land (TI Yanomami), in Roraima. According to MapBiomas, the first three areas have been mined for more than 20 years, but satellite images reveal growth in the last 10 years. The area mined in Esec Juami Jupurá is less than five years old and the Yanomami TI has increased in the last 10 years.

Related news:

“The size of these mines stands out on maps, being easily identifiable even by laypeople. It is surprising that year after year they still survive. Their existence and growth are evidence of economic and political support for the activity, without which they would not survive, since they are in areas where mining is prohibited”, said the technical coordinator of MapBiomas mining mapping, César Diniz.

According to MapBiomas, the growth of mining in protected areas in 2022 was 190% greater than five years ago, with an increase of 50 thousand hectares. That year, more than 25 thousand hectares in Indigenous Lands and 78 thousand hectares in Conservation Units were occupied by the activity. In 2018, there were 9.5 thousand and 44.7 thousand hectares. In 2022, 39% of the mined area in Brazil was within Indigenous Lands or Conservation Units.

In Indigenous Lands, 15.7 thousand hectares were occupied by miners in 2022, which represents an increase of 265%. The mapping shows that 62.3% of the mined area in Indigenous Lands was opened in the last five years. The Indigenous Lands most invaded by mining are Kayapó (13.7 thousand hectares), Munduruku (5.5 thousand hectares), Yanomami (3.3 thousand hectares), Tratarim do Igarapé Preto (1 thousand hectares) and Sai-Cinza ( 377 hectares).

In Conservation Units, 43% of the explored area was opened in the last five years. According to MapBiomas, the most invaded are APA do Tapajós (51.6 thousand hectares), Flona do Amaná (7.9 thousand hectares), Esec Juami Jupurá (2.6 thousand hectares), Flona do Crepori (2.3 thousand hectares) and Parna do Rio Novo (2.3 thousand hectares).

“One of the consequences of mining is the silting of rivers and the contamination of their waters. Satellite images show that the basins most affected by mining activity are Tapajós, Teles Pires, Jamanxim, Xingu and Amazonas. These five basins represent 66% of the country’s mined area, with Tapajós accounting for 20% (54.8 thousand hectares) and Teles Pires 18% (48.1 thousand hectares)”, reinforces the MapBiomas document.

Industrial mining

According to the mapping data, there was no growth in the area occupied by industrial mining, which in 2022 occupied the same approximately 180 thousand hectares registered in 2021. Last year, this area corresponded to 40% of the total explored by the activity in Brazil (443 thousand hectares).

The states with the largest area occupied by industrial activity with 76% of the area (339 thousand hectares) are Pará, Mato Grosso and Minas Gerais. The municipality with the largest mined area in Brazil is Itaituba, in Pará, with 71 thousand hectares, 16% of the country’s mined area. Next come Jacareacanga (PA) and Peixoto de Azevedo (MT), with 20 thousand and 13 thousand hectares.