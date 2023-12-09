Area requirement | Presidents of Venezuela and Guyana meet amid threat of war

Thursday’s meeting is hosted by Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

of Venezuela president Nicolás Maduro and the President of Guyana Irfan Ali will meet on Thursday to resolve the strained relations between their countries.

Venezuela wants to annex the Essequibo oil field in the western part of Guyana. A week ago on Sunday, in a referendum held in Venezuela, allegedly 95 percent of the voters supported the annexation of the region as part of the country.

The meeting is hosted by Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Prime minister of the country Ralph Gonsalves said that he had also invited the president of Brazil to the meeting at the request of both parties Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali pictured in September 2022.

