More than a hundred health workers gathered on Monday at the main door of the Rafael Méndez de Lorca hospital to protest the delay in the administration of the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine. They chanted phrases like “21 days or lost vaccine” and “United health workers will never be defeated.”

The deputy doctor of Pediatrics at the María Isabel Martínez hospital, who served as a spokesperson, criticized the poor planning in the administration of vaccines for the 1,500 professionals who work in the hospital. He assured that some of them have been scheduled to receive the second dose 42 days after the first, when the recommendation of the Pfizer laboratory is 21 days to complete the immunization.

The doctor denounced discriminatory treatment in Health Area III, since in other areas the deadlines are being met. “They told us that 88 daily doses corresponded to Area III because there were no more vaccines,” said Martinez, who assured that “there are already colleagues who have passed the recommended day” so “the vaccine will lose efficacy.”

For his part, the manager of Health Area III, Enrique Casado, said that “there has been an error at the time of the summons that has generated discomfort among professionals”, but that it will be corrected. He confirmed having the guarantee of Public Health and the Murcian Health Service that the second dose “will be administered in a timely manner” to all professionals between days 21 and 28 of the first dose. The management requested more doses than those initially assigned by the Murcian Health Service and the 88 vaccinations scheduled per day will be doubled.