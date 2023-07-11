From October 30, 2023the entrance into Area C of Milan passes from the current 5 euros to 7.5 euros (for residents, starting from the 41st entry the ticket is 3 euros). In addition the municipality has also established new parking restrictions throughout the municipal area and also for circulation in the historic center, the so-called Fashion Quadrilateral.

Area C Milan rates

The fees to access Area C of Milan from 31 October 2023 are equal to 7.5 euros. Residents, on the other hand, enjoy 40 free entries and from the 41st they pay a 3 euro ticket.

Map Area C of Milan

L’Area C is delimited by 43 gates with video cameras (in correspondence with the Circle of the Bastions) of which 7 for the exclusive use of public transport and is active from Monday to Friday, from 7:30 to 19:30. We are studying the possibility of extending it also on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.

One has also been proposed restriction of vehicular traffic in the area Fashion Quadrilateral and adjacent streets.

The list of gates in Area C of Milan

The guidelines state that i residents and domiciled can access their own garages or internal parking spaces and, if possible, park in the dedicated spaces. Paid parking customers will still have access to them.

Area C Milan, who can enter

In Area C enter for free i electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles with CO2 emissions below 100 g/kmbuses and hybrid-powered goods transport vehicles until September 2023. Below are all the categories of vehicles that can access Area C of Milan for free:

Electric vehicles.

Hybrid vehicles with CO2 emissions lower than or equal to 100 g/km (field V.7 of the registration document).

Hybrid-powered buses and freight vehicles (categories M2, M3, N1, N2, N3) until 30 September 2023.

Motorcycles and mopeds that do not fall into the categories subject to environmental prohibition.

Velocipeds.

Vehicles with disabled badge with the holder on board.

Vehicles for specific transport equipped for the transport of motor disabled persons, as defined by art. 203, lett. H, co. 1 of Presidential Decree 11.16.1992, n. 495.

Ambulances.

Vehicles of the Armed Forces, Police Forces, Local Police, First Aid or Social-Health Transport Associations, Hospitals, Local Health Authorities, Fire Brigades, Civil Protection Organizations.

Vehicles owned by bodies recognized by the Milan municipal administration or by other institutions in charge of the social-health assistance sector with service headquarters within the Milan municipality.

Vehicles of social operators recognized by the municipal administration of Milan who work for the protection of animals in the territory of the city of Milan, indicated by the competent area of ​​the municipality of Milan.

Vehicles for the transport of people suffering from serious pathologies and rare diseases that require life-saving therapies, certified by the health facility that provides the service within the Cerchia dei Bastioni ZTL. The derogation also applies to residents within the Cerchia dei Bastioni ZTL who receive treatment in health facilities outside the ZTL.

Vehicles for transporting people to first aid facilities which certify that the service has been performed. The derogation also applies to residents within the Cerchia dei Bastioni ZTL who receive treatment in health facilities outside the ZTL.

Vehicles owned or used exclusively by social operators affiliated with hospitals and local health authorities located within the Municipality of Milan.

Opel Grandland plug-in hybrid enters Area C of Milan for free

The new resolution envisages not to extend, starting from 30 September, the exemption for entry into area C for electric vehicles with a length exceeding 7 and a half meters.

Area C Milan derogation for historic vehicles

Vehicles of historic interest can enter Area C if they have a Certificate of Historical Relevance (CRS) and registered the license plate on the online service MyAreaC. Access methods vary according to the age of the vehicles.

For historic vehicles between twenty and forty years of age:

They can access and circulate in Area C for a maximum of 25 days a year.

Exception accesses are associated with the vehicle, not with the owner.

Access is permitted in the period from 1 October to 30 September.

Once the days granted have expired, the vehicle can no longer access and circulate until the following 30 September.

Unused days cannot be carried over to the following year.

For historic vehicles at least forty years old:

They can move freely in Area C without any restrictions.

Area C of Milan, who cannot access

THE older vehicles they cannot enter Area C in any way. Below is the complete list of vehicles that cannot enter Area C, even by purchasing the ticket:

Euro 0, 1, 2 petrol

Euro 0, 1, 2, 3, 4 diesel without DPF

Euro 0, 1, 2, 3 diesel with after-market FAP with particle mass class lower than Euro 4

Euro 0, 1, 2, 3, 4 diesel with after-market FAP installed after 31.12.2018 and with particulate mass class equal to at least Euro 4

Euro 3, 4 diesel with FAP as standard and with field V.5 registration certificate > 0.0045 g/km or with no value in field V.5 registration certificate

Euro 3, 4 diesel with FAP as standard and with field V.5 registration certificate <= 0.0045 g/km

Euro 0, 1, 2, 3, 4 diesel with after-market FAP installed by 31.12.2018 and with compliance class (shown on the registration document) for the particulate mass equal to at least Euro 4

Euro 5 diesel

dual fuel diesel-LPG and diesel-methane Euro 0, 1, 2, 3, 4.

Diesel cars up to Euro 5 cannot enter Area C of Milan

Prohibition calendar Area C Milan

The prohibitions to enter Area C of Milan from 2024 are also extended to other vehicles. Here is the calendar established by the Municipality:

From 1 October 2024

Euro 3 petrol

Euro 6 diesel ABC purchased after 31.12.2018

From 1st October 2027

Euro 4 petrol

Euro 6 diesel ABC purchased before 31.12.2018

From 1 October 2029

Euro 6 diesel D_TEMP

Euro 6 diesel D

From 1 October 2030

Where you can buy the Area C ticket

To activate the ticket for access to Area C, there are several options available:

Purchase at Banca Intesa Sanpaolo branches, parking meters, via the call centre, via Lottomatica, via SISAL and by SMS. Activation following the purchase of the paper coupons purchased at tobacconists, newsagents and Atm Points, following the instructions on the back. Activation of coupons purchased online.

It is important to note that the ticket must be activated on the day in which Area C is accessed or at the latest by 24.00 of the next day. The fines for unauthorized access to Area C of Milan vary from 80 to 335 euros.

Parking Area C of Milan

From October 30, 2023 in the Circle of the Bastionsparking is currently subject to payment from 8.00 to 24. The resolution approved limits the possibility of parking from 8.00 to 19.00 every day of the weekallowing a maximum of two hours consecutive, in order to discourage prolonged parking of cars and encourage the rotation of places. After 19 and until 24, the parking remains paid without time limitation.

Area C Milan entrance sign

In other areas, where payment is currently expected until 1pm, payment hours are extended until 7pm and also applies on weekdays, including Saturdays. This change affects both already regulated areas and those established in the area of Extrafiloviaria Circle.

