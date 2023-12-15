Area C is not useful for the environment and traffic. But it's a boon for public transport

The question of price increases area C that they did not slow down traffic in the city can be read in three diametrically opposed ways. The first way to read it is that the ticket can be increased further, given that the cars are there anyway. This is the way environmentalists will read it, who continue to believe that Area C is a pollution charge, or a tax to reduce pollution. The second way to read this data is that Area C does not serve as a blow to pollution, which is also confirmed by the fact that the Municipality itself changed the definition from Ecopass to Area C from pollution charge to congestion charge. That is, taxes not to improve the air but to reduce traffic. And if it hasn't even served to reduce traffic, perhaps there is something to review. Finally there is a third way of reading this data, this third way is purely accounting. The failure to reduce access means that the Municipality is earning more. And not a little. If as a pollution charge Area C is of no use, if as a congestion charge let's say it had no effects, as a way to get money to reinvest in public transport it is something excellent.

