Saturday, March 8, 2025
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Area 124, the intrahistory of great corruption

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 8, 2025
in Business
0
Area 124, the intrahistory of great corruption
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

In journalism, there are obsessions that are almost eternal. They have been working without sleep for years. Stories that you follow during lustra and that cross your own biography, with the frustrating feeling that you will never get to know the truth. You can never hunt Moby Dick. And that if you ever succeed, that huge cetacean will drag you to the bottom of the ocean, like Captain Ahab.

My particular and obsessive persecution of the White Whale has a name in my archives: the mystery of area 124. It is a great case of corruption that appears and disappears in my life for 16 years. He was the greatest ball in La Gürtel, although almost no one knows him. This week, a new fact has confirmed a good part of what I discovered at the time.

#Area #intrahistory #great #corruption

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Next Post
Trump 2.0: The presidency of the reverse back

Trump 2.0: The presidency of the reverse back

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result