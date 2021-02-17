Everyday stressors, like giving a report at work, breaking the refrigerator, or vomiting your dog, sometimes cause you to clench your teeth.

But if there is a pandemic, economic uncertainty and political turmoil on top, the jaw may start working in earnest, clenching and grinding with up to 113 kg – force.

Dentists have reported an increase in patients with dental fractures since the beginning of the pandemic, which they attribute to bruxism, the technical term for grinding or clenching your teeth.

The stress and loneliness in the pandemic have exacerbated these behaviors. AP Photo / Jorge Saenz)

Bruxism, which is believed to be precipitated or aggravated by stress and anxiety, is largely subconscious and it usually occurs during sleep.

Most people don’t know that they grind their teeth unless told to do so by a dentist, based on tooth wear.

Other less obvious indicators include itching or plugging of the ears, neck pain, and even premature aging Of the face.

Expensive acrylic or rubber mouth or bite guards – often referred to as night guards – are often prescribed as prophylaxis.

Although night guards can help prevent some tooth wear, some studies suggest that they may be ineffective or even make the problem worse.

This has led some experts in the fields of dentistry, neuroscience, psychology, and orthopedics to say that a paradigm shift in our understanding of the causes and treatment of bruxism.

They say it’s a behaviour, such as yawning, belching or sneezing, rather than a disorder.

“Bruxing is not abnormal,” says Frank Lobbezoo, a bruxism researcher and professor and president of the Amsterdam Academic Center for Dentistry, in the Netherlands. “In fact, can be good for you”.

Sleep studies indicate that most people have three or more bursts of activity in the masseter muscle of the jaw (their main chewing muscle) at night.

It also occurs during non-REM sleep. So, contrary to popular belief, you don’t do it while dreaming.

Additionally, evidence suggests that this muscle activity may have the healthy effect of opening the airways for more oxygen.

Teeth clenching and grinding also stimulates the salivary glands to lubricate a dry mouth and neutralize gastric acid.

Therefore, experts say that it can be dangerous to wear a night protector or a splint if you have apnea sleep or a rsevere gastrointestinal efflux, or GERD.

“There is tremendous overtreatment for a non-problem,” said Karen Raphael, a psychologist and professor at New York University School of Dentistry, referring to the widespread use of bite guards, tranquilizers and even botox injections to prevent bruxism.

“There is no evidence that tooth wear patterns reflect current grinding.”

In fact, he said, tooth wear is more often associated with a acidic diet, which erodes enamel and triggers bruxism to increase the pH in the mouth.

Treating bruxism in this case would be treating the effect rather than the cause.

Of course, overproduction of stomach acid and reflux often occur during times of stress, which could partly explain why dentists and patients are reporting more cracked teeth and jaw pain since the beginning of the pandemic.

Also, people tend to drink more alcohol when they are anxious.

Even mild intoxication makes the neck muscles more flaccid, which can lead to a increase in both duration and strength of bruxism to restore air flow.

Other factors that can increase bruxism are poor sleep hygiene and poor posture.

If you are a light or poor sleeper, you spend more time in non-REM sleep, which is when people naturally brux.

This can be caused by stress, but also by consuming caffeine or by sleep with the phone.

In addition, we usually take our postural habits to bed.

If you are tense and contracted when you are awake, you are likely tense and contracted when you are asleep, or at least it takes you longer to relax.

This is especially true now that people spend so much time hunched over their devices with their head, neck, and neck. back forming a “C” tense and orthopedically inadvisable.

So the question is not so much if you brux or not, but why you brux more than normal and possibly cause jaw or dental problems.

“Bruxism is not a disease,” says Giles Lavigne, a neuroscientist, dentist and professor at the University of Montreal. “It is only a behaviour, and like any behavior, when it reaches a level where it is annoying it may be necessary to consult someone “.

Maybe a physiotherapist that can teach you to relax your jaw and do abdominal breathing.

And perhaps a psychologist can help you modify behaviors that lead to increased bruxism, such as eating too much before bed and drinking more than your share of wine and whiskey.

But a simple awareness of the position of the mouth, tongue and teeth throughout the day can go a long way in preventing teeth grinding.

“No one knows where their tongue is when it’s at rest,” says Cheryl Cocca, a physical therapist at Good Shepherd Penn Partners in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, who treats patients with bruxism.

Recommend check continuously breathing through the nose with the mouth closed, the tongue resting on the palate and the gap-toothed.

Set a timer if you need to remind yourself or do it every time you stop at a red light or receive a text alert.

Part of the problem could be ours modern diet.

There is growing evidence to support the previously marginal idea that, after the agricultural and industrial revolutions, when humans began to eat more processed and easy-to-chew foods, we came to have smaller jaws than our ancestors and underdeveloped orofacial muscles.

The result, according to the researchers, is that we tend to breathe through the mouth, with the tongue resting on the back of the mouth.

“Watch people on the subway, watch people on the bus, everyone is on their phones, their mouths are slightly open inhaling and exhaling. Especially children,” says Dr. Tammy Chen, New York prosthodontist, who has written about the increase in dental fractures.

“As soon as the mouth is open, the tongue is down. The tongue must always be in the upper part of the mouth pushing up and out“, which strengthens the muscles of the face and neck, widens the jaw and opens the airways.

At night, our modern penchant for pillows and soft mattresses, rather than lying on the floor like our ancestors did, makes our mouths more likely to drop and drool, leading to a more oral microbiome. dry and acidic, not to mention sagging neck muscles, which further obstructs the airways.

A firm pillow, or a blanket folded under your head, can help, as can committing to a stretching routine and orofacial, neck, and airway strengthening.

Cocca recommends repeating the exercise of throwing the head back on the neck, as if trying to withdraw from someone leaning in to give a kiss, and also tilting the head down until the chin touches the base of the throat.

Other good exercises are squeezing your shoulder blades and holding them together, as well as raising your arms like a bow post and holding onto a doorframe to stretch your chest.

Research also indicates that diaphragmatic breathing and singing can strengthen and expand the muscles of the airways to reduce both snoring and bruxism.

Although bite guards worn during the day or night won’t prevent grinding, Chen said, they can act as a bumper to protect teeth.

But only if they are carefully designed based on the size and shape of the mouth, and with materials specific to those who grind, clench or chew.

Protectors are believed hard acrylics They are better for those who clench their teeth, while those with softer gum are better for those who clench their teeth. However, experts warn that protectors can make the problem worse, especially if they are poorly made.

“Bruxism is usually a respiratory or airway problem,” Chen says. “Night guards are a band-aid, but if you want to stop grinding your teeth, you have to get to the root of the problem.”

c.2021 The New York Times Company