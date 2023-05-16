The Personal finances are the financial management that a person needs to budget, save and spend their economic resources, taking into account the risks financial and the future events of your life, so if you don’t have much idea how to do this, here we tell you how to learn for free.

Being able to improve personal finances is one of the main concerns of many people, however, tend to think that only experts in finance they can do it. However, the good news is that we can all learn to manage our money.

In that sense, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) has a totally free course for people who “have no idea what personal finances are” and with it you can learn to manage your resources intelligently.

It is about the compendium of modules “With financial education: Build your financial future”, which has the purpose of learning to control your personal expenses and money. Something elementary because there is not a single day that we do not live with finances.

Another objective of the workshop is to have the basic tools to develop an ideal future plan and thus use them in favor. This free Conducef course to learn personal finances will last eight weeks divided into 40 hours.

The syllabus is divided into 10 modules, which are:

I know the Financial System in Mexico (SFM) I discover where I am and where I am going (Budget and savings) I use credit wisely I make my money grow (Investment) I’d rather be safe than sorry (Insurance) Saving for my future (retirement) I use technology in my favor (Digitalization in finance) I protect my identity and my finances (Security measures) I think big (Entrepreneurship) I take care of my resources and those of others (Sustainable finances)

How to sign up?

It should be noted that the course does not have any prerequisites and that it is 100 percent free because it seeks to strengthen society’s knowledge to make better financial decisions.

To sign up, you just have to access the following link and click “Register” at the top right.

This course is available from February 13 to June 9, 2023. In addition to being offered for the drivingis made in collaboration with the Tecnológico Nacional de México, a higher education institution with a presence throughout the country.