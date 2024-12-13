The cats They are one of the most intriguing and mysterious of the animal world for its enigmatic behaviors. Among their unknowns is whether these felines choose their favorite person, and the answer is yes.

Numerous experts have tried to find the meaning of their behaviors and behaviors. In this case, about the rules that dictate that a person becomes your favorite despite their known independence.

Living and sharing a home with a cat can create bonds and feelingsa union with which these animals could develop a special connection with their owners or other inhabitants of their same nucleus. This is explained by the expert @veterinariosgratis in a video on his YouTube channel.

Factors

This animal “unlike the dog, which is more submissive to man, considers us humans as an equal, like a big cat,” says the veterinarian.

Among the factors for choosing these felines is “the age and degree of socialization“since if the animal in question came home as a baby, it will feel a greater connection with the first human that gives it “human heat or food” and may even see it as “its mother.”

Furthermore, “the character and personality“of the cat, “the most restless and nervous tend to choose that person who is younger and more dynamic as their favorite person.” “On the other hand, in general, cats of a certain age and more leisurely are calmer and seek to interact with more adult people,” he adds.

Of course, another of the most influential factors is the human character and personalitysince these cats do not seem to like it when a person is “very rude” and “spends the day harassing them.” “The cat gets along very well and has as a reference the person who respects it and keeps that distance,” says the expert.

Signs

The veterinarian also shares some of the signs that our pets reveal to us to find out that we are their favorites. “Since They follow you throughout the house, to purr with your mere presence, or scratch the door of a room you are in to gain entry,” he reveals.

In addition, it is very characteristic that every time you get home they rub against your skin and seek pampering and caresses, as well as passing their face over yours. “It’s something that makes you his, marks you, tells you ‘we are a relationship of two and so I tell you that you are part of my inner circle,'” he explains in the video, which has accumulated more than a million views.

That he kneads his paws on you or gives you “small bites” are also some of the signs that we can appreciate, but “the proof of the million is that of all the people in the house, the cat choose to sleep with you“. A curious fact that the expert concludes with is that “generally, cats’ favorite people women tend to be“.