Sinaloa.- This Thursday, March 31, the job fair at Monument to the Mother, in El Rosario.

As announced by the City Council, the event will be held in a schedule from 08:00 to 14:00. Applicants are asked to arrive with their completed job application.

Read more: Sinaloa detects 35 new Covid-19 infections, there are 238 active



San Juan de Dios market catches fire in Guadalajara, Jalisco

#unemployed #Invited #job #fair #Thursday #Rosario