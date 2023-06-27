If you have a scheduled trip to France and you are interested in the history of that country, this is the perfect opportunity for you to continue learning about the places that marked the course of that nation.

Starting this Tuesday, the Palace of Versailles will reopen to the public the private apartments of Marie Antoinette, which were accessed through the hidden door that the wife of Louis XVI used to flee, at first, from the revolutionaries in October 1789.

After a series of investigation, restoration and refurnishing works, these rooms considered as one of the “most secret elements of the former royal residence” can be visited in its entirety from now on, just when it is celebrated 400th anniversary of the Palace of Versailles, located about thirty kilometers from Paris.

“The result of several years of research and restoration work – highlights the organization that manages it in a statement – is that we can now rediscover the coherence and richness of an eminently feminine space spread over two floors of the palace”.

Illustration of Marie Antoinette.

The apartment complex had not been open to the public for a decade, According to sources from the palace indicated this Monday, and the renovation works were carried out in different phases.

The rooms on the first floor were restored in stages between 2003 and 2015, although they could not be visited until last year. The rooms on the upper floor, meanwhile, have been closed since 2016.

Marie Antoinette (1755-1793), formerly Queen Consort of France, Princess Archduchess of Austria, He began furnishing these apartments, which had previously been assigned to Marie Leszczynska (Louis XV’s wife), in 1774, four years after his arrival at Versailles.

The first floor of the apartment reserved for the use of the queen consists of a library, a cabinet called “Méridienne” and another called interior or golden cabinet.

The first is an alcove presided over by an ottoman with colored mirrors that has one of the “most precious decorations in the palace” and evokes, according to the researchers, the happiness of the royal couple for the birth of their first child.

The interior cabinet, for its part, was decorated in 1779 with silk flowers, medallions and arabesques, but these were replaced in 1784 by a new decoration of sculpted cabinetry, inspired by the emerging Egyptomania at the time, and hence the name cabinet. golden.

A small staircase leads to the second floor, where there are rooms that the queen reserved for her personal use and that of her valets and servants.

On this level there are two rooms for the queen -a dining room and a boudoir-, a billiards room (a very popular game at court since the times of Louis XIV) that became a drawing room, three rooms for the first chambermaids and three for the servants.

“All these rooms have been restored, provided with a new textile decoration and refurnished” after “extensive research” into their use, the Palace of Versailles said.

EFE