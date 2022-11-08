Canada has become one of the favorite destinations for many Colombian touristsas it is a country known for offering multiple experiences and opportunities to its foreign visitors.

(Also read: US government prepares delivery of visas to immigrants in Cuba).

All those interested in traveling to Canadian territory must take into account the necessary requirements to enter that country.

If the person will travel for a short time, they must issue a tourist visa, which allows them to be in Canada for a period of six months.but without working or studying (except if the academic program lasts less than this time).

To apply for a visa, according to the website of Alternativa Canada -a company specialized in immigration consulting to that country-, the following steps must be followed:

– Have your active passport.

– Create an account on the IRCC portal.

– Fill out the online application forms depending on the reason for the trip.

– Gather all supporting documents for your visa application.

– Fill out the global VFS Consent form.

– Once the visa application has been made and the supporting documents have been sent, you must schedule an appointment to present the biometric data at a Visa Application Center.

– Payment of Canadian government fees.

(Also: Migration is no longer the key issue of the Latino vote in the United States, what is it?).

Currently, most of the process can be done online, however, if you wish to do it in person, you can go to the offices of the Canadian embassy in Colombia.

What documents are needed?

According to the website of the United States Visa Waiver program, some of the documents that may be requested in the process are:

– Complete application form.

– Recent bank statements that prove sufficient economic resources to travel to Canada.

– Plane tickets.

– Bank statements or other financial statements of your friends or family if you visit them.

(Keep reading: The list of the most wanted and highest paying jobs in Miami, USA).

– Cover letter addressed to the Government of Canada to justify the need for a Canadian tourist visa.

– Two photos.

– Certificate proving employment or study status.

– Proof that the stay is temporary.

How much does the process cost?

The document costs $100 Canadian dollars per person and $500 CAN per family (if there are 5 people or more). You must also pay for biometric data, whose price is $85 dollars per person and 170 CAN per family (2 or more people).

More news in THE TIME

Satena confirms first flight between Bogotá and Caracas

Woman in the US tried to sneak a gun into a plane hidden in a chicken

Police killed man who tried to rob him while he was keeping his car in the house

ELTIEMPO.COM