After a day with two access roads to the coast of São Paulo closed due to the rains, causing great inconvenience to drivers on their way out for the Christmas holiday, the roads of São Paulo returned to operating without blockage points this Friday morning , 23. Those traveling to other states need to be aware: there are road closures due to the rains in Paraná and Espírito Santo.

In São Paulo, the section of the old mountain range of Rodovia dos Tamoios was released to traffic at 11 pm on Thursday (22) and the road returned to operating with a double lane both in the direction of Caraguatatuba (downhill) and in the direction of São José dos Campos (ascent). According to the Tamoios concessionaire, the stretch had been closed since 9:40 am when the meteorological monitoring system warned of risks due to the level of rainfall. With the interdiction, the descent and ascent began to be made on the new track, in a stop and go system.

When the Serra Velha track was already closed, a barrier fell at km 73.8, without hitting any vehicles. The volume of land that slipped has already been removed. With the release, Tamoios returned to its normal configuration, with traffic towards the coast flowing only on the old lane and traffic towards São José dos Campos on the new lane. According to the concessionaire, the section may be closed again if the rains occur again in an intense manner.

During the stop and go operation, drivers heading to the coast complained about the waiting time of more than four hours for convoys to form. According to the company, the new saw allowed the user to have an alternative in case the old saw closed down, which had not happened since its inauguration in March of this year.

Also on Thursday, the Rio-Santos highway was reopened to traffic after being blocked for 16 hours between Ubatuba, in São Paulo, and Paraty, on the coast of Rio, due to the risk of landslides. In the Rio de Janeiro stretch, there was an interdiction in Mangaratiba for at least one reason, but traffic is back to normal.

In the Anchieta-Imigrantes System, traffic was intense this Friday morning, but at a volume that did not require the implementation of the Descent Operation, with more lanes directed towards the coast. According to the concessionaire, since the early hours of Wednesday, the 21st, around 150,000 vehicles have gone to Baixada Santista.

Other states

In other states, the rains destroyed stretches of lanes and caused landslides. In Espírito Santo, the federal highway BR-101, the main road corridor in the state, has three points of interdiction due to the heavy rains that have been hitting the region.

BR-101 is blocked by erosion at km 71.5, in São Mateus, and at km 171, in Aracruz. At this location, a 300-meter diversion was built to allow traffic flow. At km 249, in Serra, the ban is partial and traffic is being diverted to the other lane. Teams from the concessionaires and the state government work on repairs.

At least five state highways – ES-080, in Santa Leopoldina, ES-261 in Fundão, ES-181, in Muniz Freire, ES-185, in Iúna, ES-422, in São Mateus – are partially banned. Another three – ES-230, in Jaguaré, ES-10, in São Mateus, and ES-405, in Ecoporanga – are completely banned. The Capixaba Institute for Research, Technical Assistance and Rural Extension (Incaper) issued an attention notice valid until this Sunday of Christmas, due to weather conditions favorable to significant accumulations of rain.

In Paraná, the BR-376 highway, the main link with Santa Catarina, was partially banned at km 668, towards Curitiba, this Friday morning, due to the fall of a barrier over the track. Traffic was flowing in one lane. According to the Arteris concessionaire, there was congestion at the site. Crews worked on clearing the stretch.