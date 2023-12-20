The European institutions and the governments of the bloc agreed this Wednesday on a reform of the asylum policy, known as European Pact on Migration and Asylumwhich actually only plays the asylumnot economic migration.

It will not have any effect on migratory relations between European countries and Colombia and, therefore, Colombian nationals They will continue to be entitled to Schengen visas for periods of up to three months. It would only affect a Colombian citizen if he arrived in European territory irregularly and requested asylum, something increasingly rare.

The reform, proposed by the European Comission In September 2020, it had more than three years of negotiations with more or less intensity until the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, which Spain assumes this semester, achieved diplomatic success by managing to unblock what the previous five presidencies did not. could.

Asylum policy divides European governments, polarizes public opinion and moves the traditional right to postulates defended by the extreme right until a few years ago. The approved changes are a failure for those who do not want Europe to be a fortress but a land of welcome and for those who believe that children cannot be treated like criminal adults, for example by locking them up when they arrive on European soil and ask for asylum.

The European Pact on Migration and Asylum is made up of five regulations: the first is on the control and processing of data of those who arrive, the second on border control, the third on the rights that migrants have to go to court to appeal a decision. against it, the fourth how the entire package is administered in times of crisis (such as when more than a million Syrians arrived in the second half of 2015) and the fifth how it is managed and attended to those who request asylum. The last chapter includes the distribution of asylum seekers (the government that rejects them must pay 20,000 euros for each person rejected).

Why the reform?

Until 2015 the one known as 'Dublin Protocol'. The first EU country an asylum seeker set foot in was responsible for processing and granting or rejecting their asylum application. Greece, Italy and Spain were thus responsible for practically all the first asylum applications. If a person requested asylum in Germany, but it was proven that they had entered Europe through Greece, the German authorities could deport them to Greece.

That system burst in 2015 when Angela Merkel, faced with the arrival in Greece a few days of tens of thousands of people from Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq, announced that it would give them asylum. It was politically unthinkable and logistically unfeasible to deport more than a million people back to Greece. Since then, the need for reform of immigration legislation was seen, especially with regard to asylum.

The European Commission presented it on September 23, 2020, but even then the governments were divided, over the years and political evolution (right-wing governing or supporting governments in Italy, Sweden, Finland) and supposedly left-wing governments copying Extreme immigration policies (as in Denmark) complicated the negotiations.

What does the Migration Pact contain?

Officially, it is about achieving a better balance between border control and solidarity with new arrivals and between European governments. The five regulations can be divided into three large blocks.

The first seeks to make border processes faster, so that, in principle, within a maximum period of five days, the newcomer knows whether he can stay in Europe or not. The problem is that for more than a decade the deportation rate has not even reached 40 percent of those who receive an expulsion order, especially because their governments do not want them back.

Their emigrants' remittance income is much greater than any development aid promised by Europeans. Anyone who is told that they cannot stay in Europe, but at the same time cannot be deported, will be locked up for weeks. but in the long run he will remain in Europe without papers.

The second block creates a system of solidarity between Member States known as ““flexible solidarity”. Relocations of migrants between countries will be voluntary, but countries that do not accept them must pay those 20,000 euros for each person not accepted. This help may also be in the form of support personnel, logistical help and others.

The third block refers to the relationship with third countries. That those of origin do not let their migrants leave and that those in transit block their passage. May all of them accept the deportations. Something that Europe has never achieved and that it does not have the tools to achieve, although it intends to use a carrots and sticks policy playing with trade preferences and visas. That leg limps because depending on third countries makes Europe vulnerable to blackmail, as has happened in recent years with countries like Morocco or Turkey.

Migration crisis in Lampedusa, Italy.

The treatment of minors

Save the Children, one of the most powerful NGOs in the defense of children's rights, assures that the Migration Pact can lead to “the deterioration in the conditions of child protection.” This NGO recalls that a quarter of those seeking asylum in the European Union are minors. “Every child should be treated like a child,” says Save the Children.

