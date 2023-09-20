Spain has become one of the favorite countries in Europe for young people and adults who migrate in search of opportunities and new experiences that improve their quality of life.



Having certain knowledge can make it easier for you to find a decent employment with a good salary in that European country.

The possibility of finding work It is essential so that people have the possibility of paying for themselves and investing in their daily needs.

Between January and December 2022, 1,029,262 Colombians traveled to Spainaccording to data from Colombia Migration. The Iberian country thus became one of the three destinations preferred by Colombians after the US (3.1 million travelers in 2022) and Mexico (1.4 million travelers in 2022).

Although Colombians do not require a visa to enter Spainit is important to take into account other requirements such as passport.

We tell you the four best-paid jobs in Spain without being professionalaccording to the portal computertoday.

Wind turbine technician:

Technicians in this area have installation or maintenance functions. wind systemsas well as providing service to underground transmission systems, wind field substations or fiber optic detection and control systems.

According to the portal in question, the demand for these specialists has increased in this country. People who work in this field can earn around 23,000 to 52,000 euros annualthat is, 217,000,000 million pesos.

Embalmer:

This practice is related to the funeral theme. These people are in charge of preparing the body before burying or cremating it. The idea is that, if family members want to see it, the deceased person has the same physical appearance as when they were alive.

“The job involves using precision tools and instruments following rules in a very planned and organized process,” explains the job portal. Indeed.In Spain they pay 2,000 euros per month, that is, eight million pesos.

Flight crew:

Becoming a flight crew member is the dream of many people who love to see the world. Some of its functions are: checking the inventory of food and drink before takeoff, informing passengers of the rules inside the plane and providing first aid if necessary to any of the passengers.

According to computertoday, A person in Spain earns around 20,000 euros a year, which would represent more than 80 million pesos in Colombia..

Real estate agent:

The workers in this work are sellers in the real estate markethelp buyers and sellers with legal and administrative procedures in this area.

In Spain they can earn between 3,000 and 5,000 euros per month, that is, more than 12 million pesos.

According to The newspaper, Other better-paid jobs in Spain are: general secretary, business analyst, technical manager, asset management and database design.

It should be noted that for these jobs, although for the majority, you do not need a professional career, it is key to have courses, diplomas or other certifications that give you the guarantee of having the necessary knowledge to work in the area you are looking for.

