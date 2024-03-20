Are you going to travel and are you afraid of turbulence? Before embarking on your next adventure, know which routes are recorded greater amount of turbulence during flights so you can prepare before and during your trip.

But before telling you which are the 10 flights with the most turbulence in the world, it is important that you know thatwhat is a turbulenceHere's how to act in the presence of one during a flight.

Turbulence is a disturbance in the air that can be caused by a variety of factors, such as updrafts, downdrafts, mountains, and thunderstorms. Although it can be annoying, it is rarely dangerous.

During turbulence, it is important to keep your seat belt fastened, follow the instructions of the cabin crew, sit down if you are standing, store your hand luggage under the seat and stay calm.

What are the 10 most turbulent flights in the world?

To determine this data, the 'Turbli' web portal carried out an exhaustive study that analyzed 150,000 long and short-haul flights around the world during the year 2023. The eddy dissipation rate (EDR) was used as a measure of the intensity of turbulence at each point of the flight.

The route from Santiago, Chile, to Viru Viru International Airport in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, takes the title of the world's most turbulent flight, with an average turbulence index (EDR) of 17.568.

In second place, we find the short trip from Almaty, Kazakhstan, to the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek, with an EDR of 17,457.

It is interesting to note that six of the ten most turbulent flights take place in Japan and China. This high incidence of turbulence is attributed to the active activity of jet streams in these regions, which disturb the air and create conditions conducive to shaking.

In Europe, the route from Milan to Geneva stands out as one of the most turbulent, with an EDR of 16.3, ranking fifth on the global list. In addition, five of the ten most turbulent routes in Europe have connections with Zurich, due to turbulence from the Swiss Alps.

10 flights with the most turbulence

– Santiago (SCL), Chile – Santa Cruz de la Sierra (VVI), Bolivia: Topping the list is this 1,905 kilometer route, with an average EDR index of 17.568. You will experience a real roller coaster in the air.

– Almaty (ALA), Kazakhstan – Bishkek (FRU), Kyrgyzstan: In second place, this short 338-kilometer flight offers an intense dose of turbulence, with an EDR of 17.457.

– Lanzhou (LHW), China – Chengdu (CTU), China: With an EDR ratio of 16.75, this Chinese route will take you through turbulent waters as you head from Lanzhou to Chengdu.

– Centrair (NGO), Japan – Sendai (SDJ), Japan: Experience the thrilling instability on this Japanese flight, with an EDR of 16.579 that will keep you guessing.

– Milan (MXP), Italy – Geneva (GVA), Switzerland: With an EDR of 16,398, this European route offers a rollercoaster of emotions as you travel between Milan and Geneva.

– Lanzhou (LHW), China – Xianyang (XIY), China: Another Chinese route makes an appearance on the list, with an EDR of 16,337 that will challenge your bravery in the skies.

– Osaka (KIX), Japan – Sendai (SDJ), Japan: The trip from Osaka to Sendai has an EDR of 16.307, ensuring a thrilling experience in the air.

– Xianyang (XIY), China – Chengdu (CTU), China: With an EDR of 16.25, this Chinese flight will take you on an exciting journey through the air currents.

– Xianyang (XIY), China – Chongqing (CKG), China: Another Chinese crossing is on the list, with an EDR of 16.041 that will keep you on your toes throughout the flight.

– Milan (MXP), Italy – Zurich (ZRH), Switzerland: With an EDR of 16,016, this European flight will challenge you with turbulence as you head from Milan to Zurich.