Naive? The top virologist Prof. Streeck asks “Markus Lanz” once more questions about the corona pandemic and without further ado becomes a target himself.

Update from March 24th, 1:44 p.m.: Mai Thi Nguyen-Kim does not want to leave the dispute with Streeck, which was interrupted by Lanz’s end of broadcast, unresolved. Therefore, she posted her questions on Twitter about the assumed mortality in Streeck’s Heinsberg study. According to her, the reason for this is the political relevance of the study. “Prof. Streeck and I apparently disagree about the political significance of the Heinsberg study. I mean a damn big one. That’s why the unclear update regarding death rates & IFR worried me, ”said Mai Thi Nguyen-Kim via Twitter.

Apparently she still had several questions for the virologist that Lanz could no longer clarify. “Prof. Streeck doesn’t want to be misunderstood as an ‘opening virologist’, he said yesterday. Then this would have to bother him as much as it did me. He had not answered inquiries from @medwatch_de. This leaves the above questions unanswered, which I would have liked to clarify yesterday. ”Streeck has not yet answered the science journalist’s questions.

There @hendrikstreeck and I at yesterday #Lance interrupted by the end of the program, here is my attempt to really understand the mortality of Gangelt / Heinsberg. Thread: – Mai Thi Nguyen-Kim (@maithi_nk) March 24, 2021

First report from March 24th, 12.44 p.m .: Hamburg – Markus Lanz and his guests did not join in the barrage on Tuesday evening from those who would like to see the Easter lockdown understood as a draconian measure by the federal government. In a hastily arranged meeting of the federal and state governments on Wednesday, these have now been withdrawn. Nevertheless, the group found reason to criticize those responsible for politics. From the communication of the federal government about the vaccination disaster to the fact that you can go on holiday abroad but not within Germany, for example at the North Sea. It doesn’t take long for Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD), who is connected to the video, to admit: “That is not sensible to convey.”

Stephan Weil on “Markus Lanz”: “I am convinced that it is the right strategy.”

At the beginning of the show, Weil has his hands full with presenting the results as the right path. Not because the decisions, so the unanimous opinion of the round, were wrong on the matter, but because politics is no longer in a position to take the population along with the constant back and forth. Only recently had easing been promised, now it comes to the role backwards. The deputy editor-in-chief of “Welt”, Robin Alexander, stated soberly: “I cannot share Mr. Weil’s enthusiasm.” His reproach: elementary freedoms remained restricted, based on the decision of a committee that was not democratically legitimized for them . That was permissible at the beginning of the crisis “because it was an emergency situation, but it was not subsequently parliamentaryized”. The entire process is currently “dramatically losing legitimacy”.

Robin Alexander on “Markus Lanz”: “Merkel and the Prime Ministers are dysfunctional”

Weil holds against it: “You know that the German Bundestag itself said: This is the procedure that we consider to be the right procedure in such a pandemic.” This also applies to the state parliaments of the federal states, which is why Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister is certain: “We move within a framework that the constitution expressly allows us. ”But even Robin Alexander does not hold back:“ The MPK is a body to clarify matters between the countries. The fact that the pandemic policy is being made about this is not set in stone. That is not laid out in the constitution. “The journalist vigorously repeats his call for a” parliamentarization “of lockdown measures, but bites on the granite with Weil. His assessment “We just have different opinions” ultimately leads to the end of the dispute.

“Markus Lanz” – these are his guests on March 23rd:

Stephan Weil (SPD) – Prime Minister of Lower Saxony

Prof. Hendrick Streeck – virologist

Mai Thi Nguyen-Kim – author, science journalist

Prof. Stefan Kluge – Director of Intensive Care Medicine at the University Clinic Hamburg-Eppendorf

Robin Alexander – Deputy “World” Editor-in-Chief

Mai Thi Nguyen-Kim at “Markus Lanz”: “We slept”

The chemist and science journalist Mai Thi Nguyen-Kim cannot understand the ongoing back and forth of the federal government either. It is a mystery to her that schools and day-care centers should remain open, in her eyes they are “risk areas”. Nguyen-Kim even questions whether the best interests of the child enjoy priority in this question: “If we really care about the children, then we wouldn’t open anything else until the schools and daycare centers can be opened with the appropriate protective measures, for example Tests. ”Stephan Weil contradicts this as well, referring to the positive experiences in Lower Saxony, and the mental health of young children is just as important for the well-being of the child:“ It’s about taking responsibility: But please for both. For the protection against infection but also for the development of the children. “

Mai Thi Nguyen-Kim visits Markus Lanz (ZDF) © Screenshot: ZDF / Markus Lanz

Nguyen-Kim vs. Streeck

At the end of the broadcast, Markus Lanz gives the virologist Prof. Hendrik Streeck a little more time to straighten out his sometimes controversial statements. But Nguyen-Kim apparently has other plans and says to Streeck: “Either you are, with all due respect, terribly naive and have allowed yourself to be instrumentalized, or you have politically deliberately placed yourself on the side of ‘openings’.” does not provoke and admits that he received more than 100 inquiries from the media about his Heinsberg study: “I was naive.” During this time, he was completely overwhelmed with how to deal with the media. But now he is taking advice.

Then a detailed argument breaks out between the two about the assumed mortality in his Heinsberg study. Streeck expected seven deaths in the town of Gangelt, but not the 13 deaths in the entire Heinsberg district. For Streeck perfectly right, for Nguyen-Kim an absurdity. “Scientifically correct – talk your way out of that!” Snaps Nguyen-Kim. She would like more transparency from Streeck, who should clarify that. “But they weren’t really listening,” he replies dryly, before Markus Lanz ends the evening that is just coming in Fahr.

