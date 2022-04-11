Call center company Teleperformance asks its employees to be present ten minutes before the start of a shift. Then employees can start taking calls on time. However, the company refused to pay for those ten minutes. Unjustly, the court in The Hague ruled this week.

“Starting at 09:00 means being ready at exactly 09:00 to take or make your first call. Therefore, always report to your supervisor 10 minutes before the start of your shift, then you will never be late,” reads the regulations for employees of customer service company Teleperformance. So be there ten minutes early. However, minutes not paid out by the company.

A co-worker therefore demanded through the court for a period of more than four years in which he clocked in every shift ten minutes earlier 1587.03 euros in back wages and 86.26 euros in overdue holiday pay.

‘Immediately unhindered to work’

However, according to the call center company, the ten extra minutes did not count as working time. The company does not expect that work will be carried out. "The only thing that Teleperformance does expect from its employees is that they log in in such a way that they can grab a drink and use the toilet before the start of their shift, if desired. In this way, they can immediately start working unhindered – the moment the service actually starts and the calls start coming in," says the defence.

The company also states that “research has shown” that the employee in question “most often logs in right on time or too late.”

Login is at work

The judge does not agree with this. Before employees can take calls, they have to log in to all kinds of systems. And that is what they are actually working on. According to the judge, the fact that the employee would log in too late is also not correct. This involved logging into the specific calling program that employees of the company work with. Before that, employees must already be logged in to other programs such as e-mail and the customer system. This work takes time that the call center company did not include for convenience.

The judge was therefore of the opinion that Teleperformance must pay out the amount demanded in full to the employee. Teleperformance is appealing the ruling.

Teleperformance has six offices in the Netherlands with hundreds of call center employees. For them, this ruling sets an interesting precedent to also declare unpaid hours.

