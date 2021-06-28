Trading yard of the Madrid Stock Exchange. Alberto Ortega / Europa Press via Getty Images

Investing for the long term is almost always a strategy that offers returns. The financial services company Morningstar analyzes, among other financial assets, about 46,600 mutual funds. Within 10 years, more than 45,800 of them have generated positive annual returns; in fact, only 780 show losses in this period. Although the latter represent around 1.7% of the total, it is probable that such a circumstance matters little to its unfortunate participants. If the selection criterion becomes positive real returns, that is, discounting the average inflation for the period, the funds that pass the filter are already reduced to some less than 45,000. There are about 1,800 (3.7% of the total) that do not.

In the stock markets, the data points in the same direction. David Azcona, investment manager at Beka Values ​​Private Banking, explains that if it had been invested in MSCI World from 2000 until June of this year, “without doing anything, the average annual return that would have been achieved would be 5, 18% “. However, he continues, “it would be enough to have missed the five best sessions of these 20.5 years for that average annual yield to drop to 3.06% and down to 0.56% if 10 days were the highest increases not enjoyed” . And it is that, as borja Durán, CEO of Wealth Solutions, confirms, when investors, “in their attempt to obtain a return higher than that of the market, carry out many operations, with the corresponding cost-draining impact, which they do is to increase the probability of obtaining losses in the long term ”.

Durán also uses the data: in the last 20 years, six of the best 10 trading days occurred within two weeks where the 10 worst days of those two decades were also recorded. In his opinion, this makes it clear that “the probability of obtaining positive returns is directly proportional to the time we are invested. At 15 and 20 years, the success rate, understood as positive performance, rises to 96.3% ”.

Given that long-term investment meets the maxim of being profitable in most cases, the first question that arises is whether or not it suits all profiles. For Ana Guzmán, director of investments at Portocolom, “we must demystify absolutisms in this sense: long-term investment, yes and also, no.” In his opinion, being 25 is not the same as being 80, basically because the relationship in the spending / saving binomial is completely different. Guzmán believes that “he should not invest in the long term who with a fall of 5-10-15% in one day will not sleep soundly.” You have to be willing to take on ups and downs, dramatic cuts and significant increases, he points out.

Gonzalo García Valero, head of Caser advice, shares his opinion, for whom “the long term is for everyone, but only if you really have that time horizon.” In his opinion, it is necessary to know how to sustain the passions of the day to day and for this he believes it is essential to turn to an expert, who will act “like your doctor, in search of your financial and emotional health.”

The question that arises later, even accepting that the investor truly has a profile long-term, is whether the long run of the past (which the data says was profitable) will be the same long run of the future. Perhaps the answers from the experts consulted are not as expected. They all believe that it will be very different.

Ana Guzmán, from Portocolom, is clear that there are sectors that, although they were profitable in the past, may not be so in the future. In his opinion, you have to “see the world” and decide where you are going. In his opinion, the needs of tomorrow are focused on health, energy, infrastructure or cybersecurity … It is not, as he explains, about sectors or geographical areas, but about trends.

David Azcona, from Beka Values, returns to the data to justify his answer. According to their analysis, the expected profitability for the next 10 years of financial assets in real terms, that is, discounting inflation, will not reach 4% per year for US stocks. It will be somewhat higher in the case of non-US stocks and will reach 5% for those of emerging countries. Treasury bonds, American or not, will give negative real returns in the medium term, as will liquidity. “The returns of the future are highly compressed, so it is necessary to abandon the old management models with established percentages of fixed / variable income and in geographical areas for other diversification patterns linked to the real economy.” In this sense, it is also committed to trends related to infrastructure, logistics, energy and sustainability, with the particularity that it includes gold as a safe haven asset.

Gonzalo García Valero, from Caser Asesores Financieros, is equally clear that the future will be different. “The pandemic has accelerated structural changes in terms of trade and digitization; the biggest companies of yesteryear are no longer those of now ”, he explains. It also affects the almost obligatory nature of breaking the traditional approach between assets (fixed and variable income) and geographical areas (developed and emerging markets). “You have to use a current approach focusing on thematic investment; which is not the same as a sector or an area: it is a trend and among them are digitization, sustainability or robotics ”.

The vision of that future by Borja Durán, from Wealth Solutions, is something different. To begin, he points out that “just as we do not invest in short-term businesses or real estate, since we understand that they are projects with high maturity periods, when we invest in financial assets we have to apply the same criteria.” That said, it considers that the expected returns for financial assets in the coming years are “even intuitively” lower than those obtained in recent decades. “There is then the alternative of taking risks, but not in topics or trends that, in addition to incorporating high commissions do not allow adequate diversification, but in companies with good valuations by the always traditional method of discounting cash flows.”