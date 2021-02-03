The world of Evangelion He is one of the favorites of fans and artists in the world of cosplay when it comes to representing his most beloved characters, especially if it is the star pilots Shinji, Kaworu, Rei or Asuka.

Certainly, the latter is one of the most popular when it comes to tributes, whether in its Plug Suit version, in its casual dress, or in its school uniform; of course, without ever forgetting the red pins on his suit with which he always combs his hair.

On this occasion we present you the cosplay of the artist in Instagram known as Akemy sama who you can find under the same name (@ akemy.sama) on their social networks.

If her face looks familiar to you, it may be because for a few months her cosplay of Annie from Shingeki no Kyojin went viral, but let’s get back to Asuka.

The photoshoot Akemy shared with her fans was based on Asuka’s school outfit: a combination of a white shirt and a sky blue jumper, adorned with a red bow at the center.

Not forgetting the characteristic style of her flaming hair gathered in two sections with her A10 Clips, which contrast quite a bit with the blue of her eyes. As well as the aggressive and stubborn attitude with which we always saw her teasing Shinji on more than one occasion.

A cosplay that maintains the essence of this Evangelion character

In fact, at the footer of this cosplay from Asuka, Akemy tagged it with the description ‘¿Anta baka? ‘ Something translatable like ‘¿Are you stupid? ‘, again, a phrase that Asuka he used to repeat a lot to his fellow pilot.

Do you think this cosplayer perfectly captured the essence of Asuka from Evangelion? Let us know in the comments.

