Can’t you disconnect? Are you always looking at your phone to see if you have messages‘Like’ or emails? Maybe you feel guilty when you get bored? You may be suffering a case of stress addiction.

It seems contradictory to be intoxicated by something that can be so exhausting, but the doctor Naomi Newman-Beinartpsychologist, explains The Sun: “During a stressful situation, the body experiences an adrenaline and dopamine release, chemical substances associated with emotion and reward.”

“Over time, this cycle can make people feel more comfortable under stress than when they are relaxed. Stress addiction It can happen when someone begins to yearn for the feeling he gets when he is in stressful situations, sometimes called ‘euphoria’ or ‘high’ of stress, “says Newman-Beinart.

Stress is essential for survival, according to the doctor, but even If you enjoy adrenalineyour body will not thank you, he adds.

“Long -term chronic stress causes the body to produce higher levels of stress hormones, as cortisol and adrenalinewhich produces long -term effects that include fatigue, anxiety and can even cause physical diseases, “continues the expert.

Some examples of signs that you suffer from stress addiction are being constantly checking the mobile phoneNot being able to concentrate unless you are under pressure or feel guilty for taking a break. Also abusing caffeine or sugar are other symptoms.

And how to overcome it? The first advice is Leave coffee and sugar. With the phone, experts recommend disconnecting the phone notifications, or putting it in plane mode.

The psychologist also recommends hugging loved ones: “To help reduce cortisol, participate in activities that promote oxytocin release; things like embrace a loved pet Or spend some time in a positive and support relationship, “says Hazel Anderson-Turner, also a psychologist.

Give you 10 minutes regular breaks and doing breathing exercises can help you break stress addiction. Taking care of your intestinal health can also help you improve your stress tolerance.