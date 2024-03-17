The Argentine actor Julián Zucchi is on everyone's lips after his ex-partner Yiddá Eslava accused him of having cheated on her, which caused the end of their long 11-year relationship. These revelations by the influencer arose after the dissemination of images in which the former member of Parchís appeared with the reporter from 'Magaly TV, the firm' Priscila Mateo. However, despite the controversy, it seems that the ATV worker and Zucchi are still together and happy, as they demonstrated in a publication on social networks.

Are Julián Zucchi and Priscila Mateo still together?

Given the controversy generated by the former combatant's words about Julián Zucchi's infidelity in Argentina, the interpreter himself did not hesitate to make it clear that he remains firm in his romance with Priscila Mateo, with whom he maintains active communication on social networks, as users recently demonstrated.

In that sense, a few days ago, the reporter for the program Magaly Medina shared a video on his official account TikTok in which he received public support from Julian Zucchi. In the clip, the young woman left a very heartfelt message: “Sunday reflection. Let's learn to be alone without feeling alone, and let's enjoy it. The rest comes in addition.”

Julián Zucchi supported Priscila Mateo on TikTok.

The Argentine commented on the publication and left a heart emoji that was quickly responded to by Mateo, who responded in the same way. This would confirm that the romance remains stable despite the criticism from the 'Magpie', who publicly asked Zucchi to leave Priscila alone for “her mental health.”

What did Julián Zucchi say about his relationship with Priscila Mateo?

Julián Zucchi broke his silence on the 'Magaly TV, la firma' program after Yiddá Eslava's statements. The latter showed his anger at the different reactions of the public to the actor's ampay compared to the beginning of his romance with a photographer. In addition, he questioned whether the former member of Parchís had recently started a relationship with Priscila Mateo by suggesting that their romantic relationship has a longer history.

However, the Argentine artist flatly denied having deceived Yiddá and stated that he only met the 'Magaly TV' reporter less than a month ago, with whom he formalized the relationship just a week ago.

“The end of my relationship with Yiddá was long, they were long processes. There was never infidelity… She is the only girl I go out with. A week or so ago, we said that we are exclusive. I had no intention of meet another girl and she has no intention of meeting another boy. I have returned to dancing, I have returned to feeling happy very cautiously because I am a 40-year-old man, who lives this very cautiously, but yes… I have I really want to meet her“Julián detailed exclusively for Magaly Medina's TV space.

