DThe summer holidays are just around the corner, worries should stay at home. Since the good of the now is always what was worse yesterday, we see some reason for an optimistic view of the world. Let’s start with travel itself, where forgetfulness clouds a clear view of the once intolerable conditions. When we were children we sat in the back, we had to play games we invented ourselves, maybe even read, boredom overtook us on long journeys, a feeling that gradually spread through our entire body until we finally fell asleep, the question “Are we soon? da?” still on the lips. Today, on the other hand, the offspring sits obediently and silently in front of a more or less small screen, headphones on their ears, the relaxed guiding parent may ask the question: “Are you still there?” In general, young people are making great strides. At the water house we observed two young ladies who didn’t ask for a glass of water, but for an Aperol Spritz. They would not pay with hard cash, but photograph each other with the drink in front of the kiosk and send the picture to the vastness of the Internet, after all they are influencers. The attempt failed, the saleswoman probably just didn’t understand that the girls practiced a very common business model instead of dealing with such old-fashioned things as work and vocation. Also, the progressive coalition is finally making significant progress, admittedly not everywhere, but certainly in the field of tourism. According to the coalition agreement, Germany as a tourist location should be “sustainable, climate-friendly, socially just and innovative”. The Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil implements this most consistently, he stays at home and spends his free time with his family in the garden. By the beginning of September at the latest, things will be back to normal in Berlin politics, but until then the citizens will have some peace. When the prospects aren’t good.

