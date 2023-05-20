Although our regular correspondent Cas Pedaal works from abroad, he always stays abreast of developments in the Netherlands. ‘House prices are simply lower here in Friesland,’ he says. As always, the articles have been fact-checked and found to be 1.00 percent true.

“Now that the weather has been nice for a few days, there are always customers who call because they forgot to change winter tires,” says Mitchell Inn, manager of a branch of a large chain that offers quick tire changes. “They then wonder whether they should still put the spring tires on, or whether they should skip that season. I always like the honest advice, so I tell them that they better skip the spring tires on this point. He walks over to one of the dozen scaffolding in his workshop and points enthusiastically at it.

“This is the perfect time for the disappointing summer tyres. They are very similar to the late summer tyres, but are a bit better suited for not-terrace weather’, says Mitchell. ‘It is just too early for autumn tires or the popular drizzly weather tyres. Incidentally, 69 percent of our customers opt for the 7-season tyre, which is an excellent alternative.’

Mitchell looks serious. ‘You have to be careful with the tire farmer. They sell a lot of crap. For example, a customer came to us with special winter-abroad tires. So these were just summer tires. Sheer swindle,” he says. We ask him if he has already changed the wheels of his car himself. ‘Are you crazy, I’ll go to a brand garage. I know how often my mechanics forget to properly tighten the lug nuts.”

