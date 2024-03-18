The Tigres UANL are returning to their best level in the 2024 Clausura Tournament and this weekend on the corresponding Matchday 12 they beat 'El Volcán' 5-1 at Mazatlán FC. After the meeting, the Uruguayan technical director, Robert Dante Siboldi At a press conference he recognized the performance of the Mexican youth Marcelo Floresas well as the goalkeeper Carlos Felipe Rodríguez.
“Everything takes a process of adaptation, of learning, Marcelo tried to get along progressively and when he had the opportunity he took advantage of it and we hope to continue like this.”
– Robert Dante Siboldi.
“It is difficult to fill Nahuel's shoes, but without a doubt Carlos is a great goalkeeper, he is prepared, he knows his role in the team and he is taking advantage of his opportunity,” said the strategist.
In addition, the Uruguayan coach recognized the importance of the cats' high effectiveness in the last games between Liga MX and Concacaf Champions Cupafter the pothole where they had fallen.
“We were given the possibility of scoring five goals, which is good, also in the confidence of the boys, the serenity and what we lacked a little with America,” he indicated.
“We had fallen into a slump of results, but we were playing well, without a doubt that after a game like the one in Orlando, the stress and adrenaline, the result, playing right away, you still experience what was experienced in that game… “We knew how to hit at the right time,” he said.
