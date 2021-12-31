Don’t cat and dog love each other? The viral video of the kitten and his three dog brothers that we show you today will make you change your mind

Recently, on YouTube a very tender video started circulating that took very little time to go viral all over the world. The protagonists are a tender kitten and three golden retrievers who have literally become close friends. If you want to enjoy the scene and the story linked to it, we advise you to continue reading.

The web is full of hilarious videos that show the gags of our pets. Among the nicest are those whose protagonists are kittens who always make trouble.

Lately, for example, many have seen the video of the cat Pusic. As a child he had an obsession with toilet paper very strong. Then as a grade he had almost forgotten that game of his, but his human parents organized a very big, soft and rolling surprise for him.

They filled an entire room with toilet paper and brought him inside, thereby awakening all of his people in one fell swoop. childhood memories and sending him into complete ecstasy.

The video of the kitten and the three dogs

This other video, on the other hand, it can very well be said that it dispels one of the longest-lived myths of all time. Everyone knows the saying “they are like cat and dog“, Which is used to say that two individuals can’t stand each other very much. This is because usually the two species are not very nice.

Sometimes, however, episodes occur that question everything.

In this video we see a kitten approaching the kennel where his parents are resting three dog brothers and try in every way to get together and rest. If at first the three puppies seem like they don’t want it, then they let themselves go in the sweetest hugs and cuddles you will see today.

The kitten snuggles up under the warm paws of one of the three kittens, while the other two, after a few hours, almost seem to be looking forward to the their turn.

This video and this story teach us that it is not there never limit for a hairy fraternity. If two animals, different they may be, love each other, they will do so regardless of what a simple saying may hypothesize.