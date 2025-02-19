In school there have always been children who took better notes than others and who had more “ease” to assimilate the concepts, something that at the time was associated with the term “high capabilities.” Later, this idea evolved and linked to those People with a certain intellectual quotient (CI), specifically when this is equal to or greater than 130.

Intelligence test

Today experts have not established an exact way of measuring intelligence, as they consider that It cannot be done by an equal cutting point for all. Traditionally, this measurement has been developed through the famous “Intelligence Test”, a series of tests that measure certain skills, knowledge and functions of a person. However, scientists say this can be conditioned by the cultural context of a person.

Therefore, it is common for multidimensional evaluations to be established, which take into account other quantitative and qualitative indicators, such as creativity, the learning process, evolutionary development and other features of people commonly called “overcrowded”. However, a series of characteristics shared by the most intelligent adults of the average have been established.

Characteristics

The characteristics linked to high abilities in adults are:

Great ability to put in the place of the other or Show empathy.

Predilection to pass Time in solitude and satisfaction in the realization of personal projects.

and satisfaction in the realization of personal projects. Self -awareness and ability to recognize one’s feelings and thoughts, as well as the ability to reflect on them.

and thoughts, as well as the ability to reflect on them. Curiosity To learn from everything that surrounds them, enjoying activities such as reading, art, music or other cultures.

To learn from everything that surrounds them, enjoying activities such as reading, art, music or other cultures. They are capable of retain a lot of information from your environment, as well as the disposition of great body memory, which allows them to replicate movements.

as well as the disposition of great body memory, which allows them to replicate movements. Adaptability to any challenge or problem presented to them on a day -to -day basis, finding solutions easily.

They show a Excess concern constant, even for things that are unlikely to happen.

Adults with high capacities They usually experience a series of problems During his life as depression, low performance, feelings of loneliness, excessive perfectionism that leads to procrastination in many cases and impostor syndrome, as well as constant creative blockages.