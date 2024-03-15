One of the monetary practices that has become most popular in recent years in Mexico is the buying and selling of different Mexican coins and bills that have certain characteristics.

Under this understanding, one of the financial entities that buy and sell different Mexican currencies is the Banorte bankwhich has a metal table with the purchase and sale prices of the specimens it accepts.

Thus, as of March 15, 2024, The currency that rose in price, both for purchase and sale, was the Centenario (50 pesos gold), which Banorte bank buys for 39,500 pesos and sells for 50,000 pesos..

For its part, according to the Banorte Metals table, the purchase and sale prices of the rest of the currencies remain the same, and are as follows:

*Aztec (20 pesos gold): 14 thousand pesos.

*Hidalgo (10 gold pesos): 7 thousand pesos.

*1/2 Hidalgo (5 gold pesos): 3,500 pesos.

*1/4 Hidalgo (2.5 gold pesos): 1,750 pesos.

*1/5 Hidalgo (2 gold pesos): 1,400 pesos.

Buying and selling coins responsibly

Recently, as you may have noticed, it has become quite common to find in famous ecommerce platforms internationally publications of purchase and sale of Mexican coins and banknotes.

It is in this way that some monetary pieces, especially those that have certain features that make them unique such as certain minting errors, have reached purchase and sale sums well above their nominal value.

Such has been the case of the new 50 peso bill with the axolotl printed on one side, which, according to various publications on the aforementioned e-commerce sites, has been sold for several thousand pesos. This specimen has won international recognition.

However, it must be taken into account that the buying and selling of Mexican coins and banknotes on popular e-commerce platforms is not regulated, so the high prices may actually be scams.

Due to the above, the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) recommends only buying and selling Mexican coins and banknotes in institutions authorized to do so, for which on its web portal it has a document where it discloses which ones it has its endorsement