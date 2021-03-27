Attack on Titan is only days away from reaching its end, and as is often the case with all gripping stories, fans are eager to find out what happens to Eren and the rest of the world.

Since the premiere of anime Several commemorative products have been launched and many collaborations have been made, but none like the one we will show you below.

If you are rich, you love cars and you are a fan of Attack on Titan, Mercedes Benz It has a special model that will not go unnoticed, as it carries the Titans in its body.

Only for true fans.

It was recently confirmed that the famous luxury car brand will have a collaboration with Attack on Titan to commemorate the end of the series.

Apparently three cars will be made adorned with some of the most iconic moments of the sleeve, although there is bad news.

Attack on Titan cars are not for sale

These peculiar models of Attack on Titan will be displayed in some stores Mercedes Benz Located in Tokyo and Osaka until April 25, when they will be removed.

The exhibit will look something like this.

As far as is known, these commemorative cars will not go on sale and will be withdrawn from stores after the show is over.

Probably somewhere in your city there is an expert who can give your car a similar appearance, but it will not be official and it will probably not have the same finish as those of Mercedes Benz.

Attack on Titan is dangerously close to its end, and soon fans will discover the fate that awaits the world after the decisions made by Eren.

We do not want to spoil you, so we recommend you be patient to see it in the anime, or if you need to know what happened you can take a look at the manga.

Are you ready to say goodbye to the titans forever?

We recommend you:

Source.



