Of course, you always adhere to the imposed speed limit. But perhaps not that of the Netherlands – and of course such a violation is completely accidental. Due to such an unguarded moment, you may have received a purple envelope with an incidental speeding tax. But it may also be that you have unknowingly escaped the risk, because in some cases the chance of being caught in the left lane appears to be smaller than elsewhere on the road.

It is a bit strange that the domain of speeding drivers is (in many cases) the safest when it comes to speeding fines. It is not the range of the mobile flash; a police spokesperson confirms to TopGear Nederland that the tripod on the side of the road can measure several lanes at the same time. So if you drive in the middle, you will never get a fine because the measurement takes place in the left lane.

Why the chance of being caught is smaller in the left lane

If we go for Willem Wever wrote, we would tell you to take a photo of the food in a closed refrigerator, while you are standing outside it. Pretty difficult. But we don’t have any Jip and Janneke- metaphor is needed to explain that if a truck drives in front of the lens of the flash, it cannot take a nice picture of your car. “The risk of hedging is present,” the spokesperson confirms.

The more lanes there are between you and the speed camera, the greater the chance that a vehicle will drive between you and the measuring equipment. It is therefore possible that you drive too fast past a mobile speed camera, but you will not be caught. That truck you sometimes swear at (which, by the way, are limited and only do their job) could just be your salvation. The police do not dare to say how much smaller the chance of being caught is.

Mobile speed cameras are not always on the right side of the roadside

“The higher the camera is located, the less likely it is,” the police explain. Moreover, the mobile speed cameras are not always on the right side of the roadside. For example, at the Holendrecht junction – a popular speed camera location – officers also regularly check the verge between the two carriageways. Anyone driving on the far left passes the camera lens without any obstruction. As always: this article is purely intended as a fun piece of factual information to bore people with on birthdays, not to do anything with in practice.