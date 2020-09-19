Schools across the country have been closed since March 2020 due to Corona and in such a situation, children’s studies have been greatly affected. Schools have been closed for more than six months now. Although, online classes were going on during this period, but now inside Unlock 4, the Central Government has ordered the schools to be opened from September 21, 2020 for the students of class IX to XII.But now the question arises whether sending children to school is more important than their health at this time.The government has ordered schools that it will be mandatory to put face in school premises and children and teachers will have to wash hands frequently. Social distancing must be done at least six feet.

What do parents think

At the moment, there is an uproar in the mind of every parent whether education is more important than the life and health of children? Many parents have voiced their concerns in this context.



Mask suffocates

A woman told about her daughter that she has told her daughter about social distancing and she always masks it when she goes out, but only after some time she starts having trouble breathing. In such a situation, how will she be able to study all day by putting a mask inside the school.

Children will not take care

We all know how mischievous children are and still take precautions at home for fear of parental scolding, but who will get the children to follow the rules by going to school. Parents are afraid that the children in school will set the rules in a hurry and happiness to meet their friends.



Wait till vaccine

There are many parents who do not want to send their child to school till they get vaccinated. He says that it is dangerous to send children to school at this time and they want to wait till the vaccine comes.