Would you like to explore space? Next year this will be possible with the new technology from EOS-X Space, that will offer Commercial flights into space starting in 2025according to a recent announcement.

EOS-X Space, based in Seville, Spain, and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, has revealed that its project will begin in the third quarter of 2025.

The company has invested more than 214 million euros ($4.341 billion pesos) in developing its space flight technology, a figure that reflects the magnitude and seriousness of the undertaking.

This investment has been directed towards advanced engineering and the development of manned capsules, in collaboration with the National Institute of Aerospace Technology (INTA) of Spain.

The core of the EOS-X Space project is the Spaceship One capsule, designed to carry up to eight people, including a pilot.

The view you will have (Photo: EOS-X Space)

This capsule will be launched with the help of a helium balloon, rising to an altitude of 40,000 meters, which reaches the limits of the stratosphere.

Unlike competitors like SpaceX and Blue Origin, which use rockets for their space flights, EOS-X Space offers an alternative method that does not require intense physical preparation.

Its helium balloon-based system provides a more accessible and comfortable flight experience, while reducing the costs associated with space exploration.

The flight will last approximately five hours, during which passengers will enjoy breathtaking views of the curvature of the Earth and deep space.

This is what the interior of the capsule looks like (Photo: EOS-X Space)

The cost of a ticket for this unique experience will range between 150,000 and 200,000 euros (more than three million Mexican pesos), depending on the package chosen.

EOS-X Space not only focuses on technology, but also on providing an exceptional experience to its customers.

Travelers will enjoy a 2-3 day pre-flight preparation, which will include cultural, gastronomic and wellness experiences. This phase is designed to prepare passengers for the flight and ensure their comfort during the trip.