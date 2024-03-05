The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) is ready to start a new school year and receive thousands of students from all over the Republic and foreigners, who have already begun their registration.

For those who aspire to enter UNAM, it is essential to know the dates of the admission exam for the period 2024, The same thing that all those who wish to register for the Maximum House of Studies in Mexico will have to present.

It is known that the UNAM admission exam is one of the most complicated at the higher level, so for a few months now, hundreds of students have begun to prepare. Today, in Debate we share with you what the UNAM admission exam will be like in 2024.

To help applicants in their preparation, the UNAM offers a variety of resources and supportwhich include study materials, preparation courses and academic guidance.

Areas and number of questions per subject in the UNAM exam

In 2024, the exam will be held from May 18 to June 2. With a total of 120 questions, the type and number of questions per subject will vary depending on the area and career you wish to enter.

UNAM organizes its specialties into four main areas, starting from high school, thus determining the career to study. These areas are: Humanities and Arts, Social Sciences, Biological, Chemical and Health Sciences, and Physico-Mathematical and Engineering Sciences.

The Applicants must prepare in a variety of subjects to be successful in the UNAM admission exam. Some of the subjects that should be reviewed include Philosophy, Spanish, Literature, Universal and Mexican History, Geography, Biology, Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

Aware of the importance of the UNAM admission exam, the Applicants must dedicate time and effort to prepare in all relevant subjectss. Comprehensive preparation will increase the chances of success and open the doors to an excellent education at one of the most outstanding institutions in the world.